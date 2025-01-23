Mcgrory Glass Celebrates Jerry Stoneberger's Retirement After 35 Years As Director Of Radiation Glass And Shielding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jerry Stoneberger, Director of Radiation Glass and Shielding, has retired from McGrory Glass after 35 years. His dedication, leadership, and tireless work ethic have been instrumental in shaping the company's success. Over the past 35 years, Jerry strengthened partnerships, mentored employees, and completed countless projects. Now that he has recently retired, Jerry leaves behind a legacy which reflects his influence on the family-owned and operated company.

PAULSBORO, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry Stoneberger has been with McGrory Glass since the beginning. His dedication, leadership, and tireless work ethic have been instrumental in shaping the company's success.

"Jerry is hard working and dedicated, with a never quit attitude," says Chief Executive Officer Chris McGrory. "He just always did whatever it took to get the job done. But no matter how focused Jerry was on a project, no matter how challenging the day was, he kept a smile on his face-which always brought a smile to mine, too."

Vice President Mike McGrory has taken over McGrory's X-Ray/ Radiation Shielding Division following Jerry's retirement.

President Tim Matthews agrees. "Jerry is a true professional, a man of integrity and humor," says Tim. "It's been an honor to work with him."

But Jerry's journey with McGrory Glass didn't begin there. Prior to joining McGrory Glass, Jerry worked as a buyer for a glazing company. Initially, he approached John and Chris McGrory to purchase glass for his company's projects. He later offered his assistance with the start-up of McGrory Glass, leading to his hiring by the McGrory family in November of 1989.

Jerry described John and Mary McGrory as a "second set of parents." He shares, "They were very loving, and very outgoing people-very friendly-and I would say they were the easiest people to work for. I enjoyed working for them very much."

Jerry believes the company gave him everything necessary to succeed. He explains, "The leadership that McGrory offers-they give you every tool it takes to succeed at your job. Whether you're a salesman or a director of radiation shielding, a director of-say, fire-rated products, security -they give you everything you need to move forward. And that's important. I mean, you can go to work for other companies that may say, 'Oh, we'd like you to do this,' but they don't give you the guidance or the resources to succeed."

More than just a workplace, McGrory Glass became like family to Jerry. When speaking about why he always stayed with the team, Jerry says, "They (the McGrory family) treated me like I was the eleventh child in the family. I was like a brother to Gary, Chris, Mike, Chuck-everyone. We all felt like this was a family relationship, so working together became easy."

Having recently retired, Jerry reflects fondly on the relationships he built with McGrory's clients, partners, and coworkers. Though he will miss his McGrory family, he expresses deep gratitude for the guidance and opportunities they gave him throughout his remarkable career.

Jerry's Retirement Party and Memorable Moments

The McGrory Glass team celebrated Jerry at his retirement dinner this past month. It was an evening filled with laughter, gratitude, and heartfelt memories as the team honored Jerry's remarkable journey with McGrory Glass. Many team members took the opportunity to share their thoughts, highlighting Jerry's contributions and the profound impact he had on the company.

When asking Caitlin Rebechi, Senior Project Manager at McGrory, about her memorable moments with Jerry, she says, "To me, he's like a work dad, if you know what I mean. Very funny, he'd always make sure that everybody is doing okay. Work-wise, he was always good to work with, explained things really nicely, and would help out with customers. All around, he is a really great person."

Nancy McKendrick, Office Administrator, also describes Jerry as her work dad. She says, "He's like a-He's like my work dad. He is my work dad. I just love him. Every day with Jerry is memorable. I am going to miss him so much."

Many of our McGrory team say they will miss Jerry's charming and witty personality. Brianna Nastasi, Director of Architectural Products, says, "Jerry is just funny, and he always was able to lighten a tense mood. He would say the most silly, fun things, and you couldn't help but crack a smile-no matter how upset you were."

When asking Richard Whitcombe, Senior Project Manager, what he will miss the most about working with Jerry, he says, "His quips, his demeanor, his personality-always a pleasure to be around, and we are certainly going to miss that. He brings a certain energy that cannot be replicated, and, when it's gone, it will be greatly missed."

Chief Operating Officer Gary McGrory agrees, "I'm going to miss Jerry's calmness, and the way he treats others, especially the people who are learning from him. Some people don't like to give away their knowledge. He does. He's constantly offering to teach people."

"Jerry has a really great sense of humor and perspective," adds Chief Financial Officer Bill Hoy. "He was a mentor to many associates. He was a great leader who delivered exceptional customer service for 35 years."

Other members of our team say they will miss the mentorship that Jerry provided them. John Clark and Bridget Lira, Senior Sales Consultants, express their gratitude for Jerry's mentorship.

John shares, "I met Jerry about 14 years ago. He was the first person to take me under his wing and teach me the glass side of the business. He and I quickly became close, and he taught me all about X-Ray glass , a lot about sales, and even more about the glass industry."

Bridget states that she is thankful for Jerry's guidance. She says, "Recently, we have been working closely on projects, and his mentorship has helped me fully realize and meet our clients' needs. His leadership will be missed, 100 percent."

Vice President Mike McGrory, who has taken over McGrory's X-Ray/ Radiation Shielding Division following Jerry's retirement, reflects on their first meeting 35 years ago.

"I was actually just a college intern here when Jerry was hired. My desk was right near his," reminisces Mike. "We had a fully open office format where we were previously, so just being able to hear his conversations on a daily basis helped me learn a lot from the technical side of the business. Experiencing Jerry's phone calls with clients really helped me understand how to solve their challenges. He was an expert at building long lasting relationships, both inside and outside the building."

His brother Gary agrees. "Jerry cares a lot, and that's reflected in his client relationships, too. I used to travel with him, and I got to see firsthand the respect our customers and vendors have for him. He will be greatly missed."

Well Wishes, Jerry!

During his retirement, Jerry plans to spend more time with his grandchildren, travel with his wife, and catch up on exercise. The McGrory Glass family is deeply thankful for all of Jerry's dedication, commitment, and leadership. He will be greatly missed.

About McGrory Glass

Founded in 1984, McGrory Glass is still family-owned after over four decades of growth. With three facilities spanning 250,000+ square feet, the management team is committed to the environment and sustainability. The 2.2-acre solar-paneled roof of the main warehouse brought McGrory recognition as one of the first major glass fabrication companies to hit net-zero energy consumption.

The company offers comprehensive architectural and life-safety glass solutions (such as fire-rated glazing and framing systems , security/ballistic glazing and framing systems , and xray glass/radiation shielding glass ), including the patented CaptiveHook® Glass Wall, Seismic, & Ceiling Mounting System , as well as inhouse Lamination and Print Divisions specializing in innovative structural interlayers and custom decorative films.

To learn more, please visit:

Contact: Sierra Dubuisson

Digital Marketing Intern

[email protected]

(267) 243-3444

SOURCE McGrory Glass, Inc.

