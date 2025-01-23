Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Paint Tray Holder (LOS-258)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a marine painter working on high-end yachts, I thought there could be a better way to lift and move a loaded paint tray without the risk of damaging spills," said an inventor, from Gaviota, Calif., "so I invented the PAINT TRAY TOTE. My design effects mobility during brush and roller painting projects, and it could save time and effort."

The patent-pending invention provides an accessory to lift and move a loaded paint tray. In doing so, it would not compromise access to the tray for filling and usage. It also helps prevent spills, and it allows user to carry the loaded tray with one hand. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painting contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-258, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

