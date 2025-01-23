Amir Expresses Pride In Graduation Of New Batches From State Security, Military Colleges

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed pride in the graduation of new batches from the state security and military colleges. Posting on X platform, HH the Amir also wished the graduates a prosperous career path in serving the homeland and community and remaining vigilant in ensuring its safety and protecting its security

