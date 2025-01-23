Amir Expresses Pride In Graduation Of New Batches From State Security, Military Colleges
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed pride in the graduation of new batches from the state security and military colleges.
Posting on X platform, HH the Amir also wished the graduates a prosperous career path in serving the homeland and community and remaining vigilant in ensuring its safety and protecting its security
