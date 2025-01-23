SLB Capturi Powers Up Its First Modular Carbon Capture Plant

(MENAFN- 3BL) will capture up to 100,000 metric tons of CO2 annually for Netherlands-based sustainable supplier Twence.

Global energy company SLB (NYSE: SLB) announced today that SLB Capturi has completed commissioning and is handing over its modular carbon capture plant at Twence's waste-to-energy facility in Hengelo, Netherlands.

The new plant has the capacity to capture up to 100,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, which will be used in applications for the horticulture and food and beverage sectors.

The carbon capture plant is based on SLB Capturi's standard, modular Just CatchTM design, which reduces onsite installation and outfitting work - providing a more cost-efficient and easier-to-deploy option compared with other market alternatives.

“We are extremely proud of our collaboration with Twence to bring online the first modular carbon capture plant at a waste-to-energy facility,” said Egil Fagerland, chief executive officer, SLB Capturi.“As pressure mounts for industrials to reduce emissions and meet net-zero targets, access to affordable, effective carbon capture technologies is more important than ever. We look forward to continuing our mission to enable access to the capture technologies needed to achieve CO2 emissions reduction impact at scale."

"We are excited to see the successful completion of our new carbon capture plant," said Marc Kapteijn, chief executive officer, Twence. "This highly innovative and sustainable project was safely realized by a motivated and committed team and through intensive collaboration with SLB Capturi. In the spring, we will supply the first CO2 to the greenhouse horticulture sector. We are convinced that this technology plays a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions and realize our sustainability ambitions.”

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.

About SLB Capturi

SLB Capturi is the joint venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, dedicated to carbon removal and reduction solutions. The company's proven modular technologies enable industries to deploy capture technology at speed and scale, meeting the requirements of tomorrow and the opportunities of today. The company is currently delivering seven carbon capture plants to bioenergy, waste to energy, and cement facilities. Find out more at href="" sl

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws - that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as“expect,”“may,”“can,”“estimate,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“will,”“potential,”“projected" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, SLB's new technologies and partnerships; statements about goals, plans and projections with respect to sustainability and environmental matters; forecasts or expectations regarding energy transition and global climate change; and improvements in operating procedures and technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to achieve net-negative carbon emissions goals; the inability to recognize intended benefits of SLB's strategies, initiatives or partnerships; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing environmental concerns, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change; the timing or receipt of regulatory approvals and permits; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in SLB's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and SLB disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

