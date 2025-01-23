Boolvideo 2.0: Transform Static Image Into Dynamic Video

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boolv Tech , a leader in AI-powered creation, has announced the launch of Boolvideo 2.0 , a revolutionary upgrade designed to redefine how businesses create promotional content for platforms like Shopify, Amazon, and Etsy.

With its latest features, Boolvideo 2.0 empowers users to transform static product images into dynamic, high-quality videos that captivate audiences and boost sales.

"At Boolv Tech, we strive to simplify video creation and empower businesses to showcase their products in compelling ways," said Ken Wang, CEO of Boolv Tech. "Boolvideo 2.0 introduces groundbreaking tools like AI Image Dynamization, making professional video production faster, easier, and more engaging."

What's New in Boolvideo 2.0?

AI-Powered Image Animation

Harness the power of AI to animate static images into lifelike visuals. Customize animations to match your branding, adding an extra layer of creativity and engagement to your content.

Key Features



Product to Video

Transform product URLs into engaging, platform-specific videos optimized for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and more. Seamlessly boost sales and engagement with content tailored to each platform's algorithm.



Visuals to Video

Upload photos or video clips, and let Boolvideo craft them into share-worthy videos. Whether for e-commerce or personal projects, breathe new life into your visuals effortlessly.



Idea to Video

Start with a simple idea or phrase, and watch Boolvideo's AI transform it into a polished, stunning video. Perfect for businesses looking to turn creative sparks into compelling content.

Templates to Video

Choose from a library of premium templates, upload your content, and generate professional-grade videos instantly. Ideal for brands, influencers, and content creators.

Revolutionizing E-Commerce Video Creation

Boolvideo 2.0 offers a cutting-edge solution for e-commerce seller seeking to create high-quality promotional videos that highlight their products' best features. With AI Image Dynamization, static images come to life, providing a dynamic and visually appealing display that resonates with potential buyers.

This innovation reduces shooting costs and simplifies workflows, allowing businesses to achieve higher returns on investment.

YouTube Video:

Boolvideo 2.0 is purpose-built for e-commerce businesses, helping them connect with their target audience and drive measurable sales growth. By streamlining video production and enhancing content quality, Boolv Tech empowers brands to stay competitive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

About Boolv Tech

To learn more, visit Boolv Tech or contact us below.

Boolv Tech is a trailblazer in AI-driven video creation, offering innovative tools such as Boolvideo and Similarvideo that empower businesses to produce captivating content effortlessly. With features like AI Image Dynamization, multilingual support, and a rich material library, Boolv Tech continues to set new standards in professional-quality video production.

Media Contact

Ken Wang

CEO, Boolv Tech

[email protected]

SOURCE Boolv Tech

