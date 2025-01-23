Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Signal For U Turns (LGT-353)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to alert other drivers if making a U turn," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the U LIGHTS. My highly visible design offers a clear indication of a driver's intentions."
The invention provides an effective way to signal to other drivers when making a U turn. In doing so, it increases safety and communication. It also helps avoid accidents and confusion. The invention features a distinctive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LGT-353, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
