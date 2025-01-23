Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Warming Device For Towels & Other Items (LGT-337)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to warm a bath towel, socks, slippers, or a robe to reduce chill when exiting the bath or shower," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the WARM EMBRACE. Our design ensures warm items are readily available within minutes."

The invention provides an improved way to warm a towel, robe, socks, and slippers after bathing, showering, swimming, etc. In doing so, it increases comfort and warmth. It also saves time when drying off. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, spas, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LGT-337, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED