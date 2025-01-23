Waimea Plantation Cottages Kauai Introduces Its Premier Cottage Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Perfect for families or small groups of friends vacationing together, the Premier Cottage Collection homes can accommodate six to 10 guests each. For those longing for a vacation with family and friends where laughter and love overflow, a stay at Waimea Plantations' Premier Cottage Collection cottages can create magical moments with loved ones.

To introduce vacationers to the Premier Cottage Collection, a special, limited to these four cottages, is available: a minimum stay of five nights, and there is no charge for the 5th night. The detailed offer may be found on the resort's website at: .

"Our Premier Cottage Collection features four of our larger homes built between the 1880s and 1930s. Each is unique in floor plan and furnishings, yet each retains the charm of a vintage Hawaii plantation cottage" said Gregg Enright, general manager at Waimea Plantation Cottages. "These homes open a window into the Kauai's past, offering an enriching stay with family or friends."

The Premier Cottage Collection :



Manager's House - A two-story, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath, oceanfront home that sleeps up to 10 guests was once occupied by the manager of the Waimea Sugar Company. It has a formal dining room, kitchen with prep area and a large outdoor lanai.



Kruse Cottage – Surrounded by large open lawns, this classic five-bedroom, five-bath, two-story, garden-view bungalow with craftsman styling sleeps up to 10 guests. The cottage's large dining room table and spacious living room are perfect for gatherings.

Jean Burns-Faye Cottage – This oceanfront home once belonged to a Governor of Territorial Hawaii. With four bedrooms and three baths, it sleeps up to eight. The open-plan living area provides a comfortable gathering place. The lanai has an unobstructed ocean view. Bev Johnston's Hale – Tucked away on the west side of the resort, this oceanfront home was originally part of the dairy operation. It features three bedrooms and two baths and sleeps up to six guests. There is a large outdoor lanai for dining and lounging.

Guests of the Premier Cottages enjoy all the amenities of the resort such as the oceanfront pool, complementary DVDs for in-cottage viewing, and use of the sand volleyball court. An on-property restaurant serves American and BBQ fare.

Premier Cottage Collection homes may only be booked by calling the property directly on 808- 338-1625.

About Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort:

Established in 1884 as a dairy and then a working sugar cane plantation, Waimea Plantation Cottages was reborn as a resort in 1984. Each of the 59 cottages has a unique floor plan with comfortable Hawaii-style furnishings. Most of the historic cottages carry a nameplate next to the front doorframe with the surname of a plantation worker who once called the cottage home. The 43-acre property is landscaped with tropical plants, trees, and expansive green lawn areas. Walking along the beach guests are treated to spectacular sunsets with the island of Niihau in the background. Waimea Plantation Cottages is a Coast Hotels Ltd. Property.

