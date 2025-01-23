Former CIA Advisor Unveils "Moneygpt" To Warn Americans Of A Possible Unprecedented AI-Driven Market Crash

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards, a renowned economist, former advisor to the CIA, White House, and Pentagon, and chief global macro strategist at Paradigm Press, is warning Americans about an imminent financial crisis driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies . Rickards, a New York Times bestselling author, is launching his latest book, MoneyGPT, which uncovers the hidden risks of AI systems on Wall Street.

With decades of experience in financial warfare and intelligence, Rickards highlights April 11, 2025, as a critical date when the“AI Doom Loop” could spark a historic market collapse. This crisis, he argues, will be unlike anything the world has seen before.

The Threat of the AI Doom Loop

In MoneyGPT, Rickards warns that the rapid adoption of unsupervised AI trading systems -like JP Morgan's upcoming“Moneyball” AI-could trigger a cascade of market failures. He describes how AI systems, trained on the same datasets and operating with unprecedented speed, could amplify a market crash by 20% within just two hours, followed by an additional 20% plunge.

Rickards emphasizes,“For the first time ever, even money outside the market-checking accounts, savings accounts, even your kid's college fund-is now at extreme risk.”

AI's Role in a New Financial Crisis

Rickards, who previously predicted the 2008 financial crisis, Trump's 2016 electoral college victory, and the COVID-19 pandemic's economic fallout, outlines the dangers of AI systems in the financial sector :



Unchecked Scalability: AI systems lack human oversight, creating an exponential feedback loop that can destabilize markets.

The Curse of Scale: AI traders, trained on similar data, crowd into the same trades, amplifying volatility and erasing market stability. Erosion of Banking Safeguards : AI's speed and complexity render traditional banking protections obsolete, exposing savings and checking accounts to unprecedented risks.



Key Insights from "MoneyGPT"

Rickards' new book provides readers with actionable strategies to help protect their wealth ahead of what he calls the“AI Doom Loop.” Highlights include:



How to Identify and Mitigate AI Risks: Understand the vulnerabilities of AI-driven financial systems.

The Truth Behind Market "Circuit Breakers": Why these mechanisms will fail during an AI-driven crash. Government Programs That Can Help: Details of hidden insurance programs to safeguard personal wealth.



Rickards combines cutting-edge analysis with decades of experience in financial intelligence to prepare Americans for what lies ahead.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a New York Times bestselling author, economist, and financial strategist with more than 40 years of experience in government and private sectors. A former advisor to the CIA, White House, and Pentagon, Rickards specializes in financial warfare and market analysis. Through his work with Paradigm Press, Rickards delivers critical insights to help individuals safeguard their wealth in times of economic uncertainty.

