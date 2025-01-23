Infopro learning Joins Brandon Hall HCM Excellence conference 2025 as Silver Sponsor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infopro Joins Brandon Hall HCM Excellence 2025 as Silver Sponsor

Infopro Learning to participate as a Silver Sponsor at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Conference 2025, being held from January 28 to 30, 2025.

PLAINSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Infopro Learning is proud to announce its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Conference 2025, which will be held from January 28 to 30, 2025, at Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.Infopro Learning's senior leadership team-Nolan Hout, Senior Vice President of Growth; Hal Xheraj, Regional Vice President; and Joanne Scamurra, Senior Vice President of Learning Solutions-will be present at Booth Number 15 to engage with industry leaders and share insights on the evolving landscape of human capital management.Exclusive Speaker Session: Learn AI in 15 MinutesInfopro Learning's Nolan Hout will take the stage on January 29, 2025, at 10:10 AM EST in Coral AB Hall, delivering an insightful session titled“Learn AI in 15 Minutes.” The session will demystify artificial intelligence, providing HR and L&D professionals with actionable strategies to harness AI for workforce development and operational efficiency.“AI is no longer the future-it's the present. Organizations that embrace AI-driven learning and talent strategies will lead in innovation and performance. Our session is designed to cut through the noise and provide clear, practical insights in just 15 minutes.”- Nolan Hout, Senior Vice President of Growth at Infopro Learning.With a track record of delivering award-winning talent transformation solutions, Infopro Learning continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven learning, leadership development, and workforce performance optimization. The company's presence at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Conference reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of learning and development.Join Infopro Learning at Booth 15 to explore cutting-edge strategies for empowering workforces in the AI era.About Infopro LearningBuilding Your Performance-Ready WorkforceAt Infopro Learning, we're driven by a singular purpose: unlocking human potential. For over 30 years, we've been transforming the way organizations develop their most valuable asset - their people. As a comprehensive learning and talent consulting agency, we drive integrated development across individuals, teams, and organizations to build a performance-ready workforce.A performance-ready workforce is one that combines the right skills, agility, and mindset to drive business success. It's where individuals become proficient faster, teams deliver exceptional results, and organizations adapt swiftly to change.In today's Human+AI era, performance-readiness means mastering new ways of working as AI disrupts traditional value streams and workflows. We empower organizations to navigate this transformation by cultivating the essential technological and human skills needed for evolving workflows, ensuring your workforce doesn't just adapt to change but they drive it.Trusted by Fortune 500 companies globally and recognized with over 350 industry awards, we've helped millions of professionals unlock their potential. Ready to build your performance-ready workforce? Let's start the conversation today.Email: ...

Nolan Hout

Infopro Learning

+1 609-606-9984

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.