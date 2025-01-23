Sondermind To Fast-Track Nationwide Healthcare Partnerships With Addition Of Jen Meyer As President Of Commercial And Consumer Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Jen brings to SonderMind decades of experience working at the intersection of large providers and plans to drive leading partnerships focused on next-generation care models and value-based care delivery," said Mark Frank, CEO and Co-Founder of SonderMind . "In addition, her recent leadership at DispatchHealth demonstrated her expert ability to drive improved industry solutions that seamlessly combine and care delivery, which dovetails perfectly into the comprehensive mental health solution we provide at SonderMind. I couldn't be more energized about her joining the team."

SonderMind adds Jen Meyer as President of Commercial + Consumer, releases AI-powered app features, now in 48 states + DC

"SonderMind's comprehensive mental health capabilities are a true differentiator in the industry and have proven to drive value for all stakeholders–for individuals, health plans, and healthcare providers," said Jen Meyer, President of Commercial and Consumer Business at SonderMind . "SonderMind's new national footprint is a clear demonstration of the value industry stakeholders see in their enhanced capabilities and results, aligned with high-quality, comprehensive, and low-cost care."

Starting in January 2025, Meyer is serving as President of Commercial and Consumer Business. Previous to SonderMind, Meyer served as Chief Revenue Officer at DispatchHealth and held leadership roles at DaVita and McKinsey & Company. She has an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and a finance degree from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

"No one is offering a comprehensive, integrated behavioral health solution like SonderMind," said Holly Maloney, Managing Director at General Catalyst and SonderMind Board Member . "Jen is a highly valued addition to the leadership team because she has both sophisticated healthcare industry understanding and deep relationships to deliver the SonderMind therapy, psychiatry, and self-care solution to more payors, providers, and individuals."

Wherever individuals are in their journey–ready for therapy or not–there is a SonderMind solution. Leveraging AI to improve the experience of navigating self-care and getting into therapy or psychiatry, SonderMind recently unveiled a series of new app capabilities, including an AI-powered care concierge to help individuals follow a path to the right solution for them at that moment in time. SonderMind also released Daily Reflections, prompting users to reflect on their wellbeing before entering into therapy or in between sessions. Further, the app now features a robust library of self-care tools, including breathing exercises, neurotunes, brain training, and other written and video content. The app is free and available for download on iOS and Android .

SonderMind is currently delivering therapy in 48 states and D.C. and psychiatry in 20 states and D.C. SonderMind's 10,000+ provider group continues to deliver high-quality care while accepting national, local, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and VHA insurance plans. Learn more about SonderMind's footprint and expanding insurance coverage at sondermind/states .

About SonderMind

At SonderMind, we believe everyone deserves one personalized, connected, and effective mental health destination to take care of their mental health and well-being at any stage of life. SonderMind care encompasses everything from therapy and medication management to meditation and mindfulness exercises. Our clinicians leverage our digital tools and research to deliver increasingly high-quality care and to develop thriving practices. Combining technology and human connection, SonderMind drives better outcomes through our comprehensive approach. Learn more about SonderMind at sondermind or download the mobile app, available on iOS and Android .

