John Deere Announces Its 2025 Startup Collaborators

New cohort to explore innovations focused on meeting customers' needs

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ) announced the names of 6 companies chosen for its 2025 Startup Collaborator program. The John Deere Startup Collaborator program was launched in 2019 to enhance and deepen the company's interaction with startup companies whose could add value for ag and customers.

"The John Deere Startup Collaborator Program represents our ongoing dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions," said Jahmy Hindman, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer. "By collaborating with forward-thinking startups, we aim to explore new technologies that can bring significant value to our customers in agriculture and construction. We look forward to working closely with these startups to learn, grow, and drive the future of productive, sustainable, and efficient farming and construction practices."

The companies participating in the 2025 Startup Collaborator include:



Array Labs – A space technology company building the first constellation designed for frequent, high-quality 3D imaging of Earth's entire surface



Landscan – A digital twin company fusing proprietary soil and remote sensing signals to generate unique analytical insights for the optimization and management of land and its resources



LIDWAVE – A pioneering 4D LiDAR-on-a-chip developer, providing unprecedented sensing for advanced automation, mapping, and inspection applications



Presien – A physical AI company partnering with OEMs to deliver plug-and-play, on-machine solutions that transform worksite safety and productivity



ReSim – An embodied AI testing company that automates hardware, simulation and replay evaluations, unlocking safer, faster development for autonomy

Witricity – A trailblazer in wireless charging technology for commercial and passenger vehicles, eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy

"We're thrilled to welcome the 7th cohort of startups to our John Deere Startup Collaborator Program. This program is all about fostering innovation and collaboration. Each startup in this cohort brings unique technologies aimed at tackling real challenges in agriculture and construction. By working together and learning from one another, we will explore new technologies that can benefit our customers." - Colton Salyards, Principal Corporate Development, John Deere

ABOUT JOHN DEERE

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at .

