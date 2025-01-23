Synthetica And Alterica: Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Review Exhibition Successfully Underway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Synthetica and Alterica Poster

Synthetica and Alterica Exhibit

Synthetica and Alterica - Yeil Kim - Master Award

Celebrating 45 award-winning artists from 17 countries, exploring creativity, innovation, and cultural connections in a digital age.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era defined by technological advancements that touch every aspect of human life, the Synthetica and Alterica – Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Review Exhibition explores the profound relationship between modern technology and the human experience. Hosted by ArtX Gallery and sponsored by the UCC Foundation , the exhibition invites global audiences to examine how technology shapes creativity, identity, and the dynamics of inclusion and exclusion in today's digital world.Synthetica highlights works that integrate technological elements into artistic expression, showcasing the harmony between innovation and creativity. Meanwhile, Alterica challenges viewers to reflect on technology's role in connecting and dividing societies, creating spaces of belonging while also emphasizing difference and exclusion.This year's exhibition has received extraordinary participation from hundreds of artists worldwide. Their works have undergone meticulous evaluation by an international jury of experts, with judging criteria emphasizing creativity, innovation, visual impact, thematic resonance, and the ability to provoke thought on contemporary societal issues.ArtX Gallery is proud to announce the list of 45 award winners, representing the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Iran, Portugal, Spain, Estonia, Tunisia, Macedonia, and Italy, for the Synthetica and Alterica exhibition:Master Award:Yeil KimBest Creativity Award:Sumio Kobayashi / Islam AllamBest Visual Effect Award:Dmitry Kemell / Syrine JEMALRising Star Award:Mwass Githinji / Sawyer FengExcellence Award:Richard Middlen / Threshold labArt Innovation Award:Maria Sappho / Gurkan Mihci / Hui Jing and Jinda ZhongHonorable Mentions:Jinda Zhong / Yang Lu / Tim B. Moor / Tetyana Hubska / Matthew Morpheus / Aimie Dukes / Zirou Zhang / Maryam Deyhim / Galina Bleikh / Sergio Cesario / Luying Dong / Chunxuan Yu / Sofija Grabuloska / Ambrosio Lopez / Anastasia Shik / Ivan Calderini / CONSTANTIN ALIFERIS / Megan Davis / Cecil Lee / Ping Zheng / Carlos Bautista / Tom Day / Haiping Jiang / Hui Jing / Tahn Ahn / Mee Ha / Brian Mitchell / Jaden Zen / Peep Ainsoo / Isabelle zab / Riley Bossick / Yachan Yuan / My Linh (Millie) Mac / Lee Musgrave

Avery Morgan

ArtX Gallery

+1 628-252-5221

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Synthetica and Alterica: Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Review Exhibition Announces Award Winners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.