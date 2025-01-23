Australia Online Food Ordering And Delivery Platforms Market Research Report 2024 Featuring Just Eat, Doordash, And Uber

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Food Ordering and Delivery Platforms in Australia - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Online food ordering and delivery platforms have developed from an almost unknown service to a $1.3 billion industry over the past decade. Industry revenue has boomed at an annualised 26.5% over the five years through 2022-23.

Australians lead busy lives due to their work and family commitments, which has driven up demand for convenient meal options. Food ordering and delivery platforms have benefited from this trend by filling a gap in the food delivery market. Lockdowns and restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the industry's growth, leading to online food ordering and delivery platforms becoming a permanent fixture of the food-service sphere.

Industry players facilitate meal orders and deliveries by operating online food ordering and delivery platforms. These platforms connect users with food-service providers and delivery drivers, who operate as independent contractors. Industry firms take a percentage of the total transaction value booked through their platforms to generate revenue. The industry excludes grocery delivery platforms, farm-to-table services, and meal kit ordering and delivery services.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



Just Eat (Acquisitions) Pty Ltd

DoorDash Technologies Australia Pty Ltd Uber Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900