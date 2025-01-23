Australia Online Food Ordering And Delivery Platforms Market Research Report 2024 Featuring Just Eat, Doordash, And Uber
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Food Ordering and Delivery Platforms in Australia - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Online food ordering and delivery platforms have developed from an almost unknown service to a $1.3 billion industry over the past decade. Industry revenue has boomed at an annualised 26.5% over the five years through 2022-23.
Australians lead busy lives due to their work and family commitments, which has driven up demand for convenient meal options. Food ordering and delivery platforms have benefited from this trend by filling a gap in the food delivery market. Lockdowns and restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the industry's growth, leading to online food ordering and delivery platforms becoming a permanent fixture of the food-service sphere.
Industry players facilitate meal orders and deliveries by operating online food ordering and delivery platforms. These platforms connect users with food-service providers and delivery drivers, who operate as independent contractors. Industry firms take a percentage of the total transaction value booked through their platforms to generate revenue. The industry excludes grocery delivery platforms, farm-to-table services, and meal kit ordering and delivery services.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
Just Eat (Acquisitions) Pty Ltd DoorDash Technologies Australia Pty Ltd Uber Australia Holdings Pty Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
