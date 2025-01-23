AI In Cancer Diagnosis Market Size To Hit USD 2456 Million By 2032 With A CAGR Of 11.0% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI in Cancer Diagnosis growth is driven by technological advancements, rising cancer incidence, and increasing demand for early detection solutions. Pune, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market was valued at USD 960.1 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2456.0 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Market Overview The AI in Cancer Diagnosis market is experiencing rapid growth as the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in oncology continues to revolutionize cancer detection and treatment. AI-driven solutions are being increasingly integrated into the diagnostic workflow, helping healthcare providers to detect cancers earlier, improve diagnostic accuracy, and personalize treatments. The demand for more efficient, accurate, and timely diagnoses is driving the market's expansion. Technological advancements in AI are pushing for improved imaging techniques, predictive models, and data analytics, leading to a reduction in human errors and faster diagnosis. Key AI tools like machine learning and deep learning algorithms are extensively used to interpret medical images such as CT scans, MRIs, and mammograms with high precision. The growing number of cancer patients globally and the rising prevalence of cancers such as breast, prostate, and lung cancers are additional factors propelling market growth. Moreover, healthcare systems are shifting toward value-based care models, further boosting the demand for AI-powered diagnostics to reduce costs and enhance outcomes.

Get a Sample Report of AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Azra AI

IBM

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Intel Corporation

GE HealthCare

NVIDIA Corporation

Digital Diagnostics Inc.

ConcertAI

Median Technologies

PathAI

EarlySign

Cancer Center.ai

Microsoft

Flatiron

Path AI

Therapixel

Tempus

Paige Ai, Inc

Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited SkinVision and others. AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 960.1 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 2456.0 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Technological advancements, rising cancer incidence, and increasing demand for early detection solutions

Key Segment Analysis

By Component:

Hardware components accounted for the highest revenue share of 39.6% in the AI in cancer diagnosis market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the adoption of AI technologies in medical devices, which enhance patient care by learning and improving from real-world data. The growing focus of medical device manufacturers on AI integration is further fueled by government initiatives such as the FDA's support for AI/ML-based medical devices.

By Cancer Type:

Breast cancer was the dominant cancer type in terms of revenue in 2023, driven by the growing global incidence of breast cancer. With the increasing number of breast cancer cases, AI solutions are in high demand to enhance early detection and improve treatment outcomes. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, there were approximately 297,790 new cases of breast cancer in the U.S. in 2023, fueling the demand for AI-driven diagnostic solutions.

By End User:

In 2023, hospitals accounted for a substantial 48.2% market share. This dominance is driven by the widespread adoption of AI-powered solutions in hospitals and the increasing entry of companies offering AI-based cancer care services. The use of AI-based algorithms in hospitals' cancer treatment protocols is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Additionally, the integration of AI technologies such as machine learning and computer vision in oncology is contributing to the market's aggressive growth.

Need any customization research on AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market, Enquire Now@

AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market Segmentation

By Component



Software Solutions

Hardware Services

By Cancer Type



Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Brain Tumor Others

By End User



Hospitals

Surgical Centers & Medical Institutes Others

Recent Developments and Product Launches:



January 2024: NVIDIA Corporation partnered with Deepcell to push further advancement of the application of generative AI in single-cell research into the areas of stem cells, cancer, and cell therapies. January 2024: PathAI expanded its PathExplore platform with six new oncology indications. This is an AI-powered pathology panel to analyze the TME spatially.

Regional Analysis:

North America led the AI in cancer diagnosis market with a commanding revenue share of 43.6% in 2023. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high AI technology adoption, and a strong regulatory framework supporting AI integration into healthcare. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cancer in North America, especially breast and prostate cancer, is contributing to market growth. In November 2021, Sanofi's collaboration with Owkin Inc. and its investment in AI for oncology highlighted the region's commitment to innovation.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. This is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of digitalization in diagnostic laboratories, and a rapidly aging population. Countries such as China and India are focusing on enhancing their healthcare infrastructure, which will further fuel demand for AI-based cancer diagnostic tools. For instance, GE Healthcare's collaboration with the National Cancer Centre Singapore in June 2022 aims to leverage AI to improve cancer care in the region.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting:



In 2023, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer were the most prevalent in North America and Asia Pacific, with North America accounting for a significant portion of new cases, such as 297,790 cases of breast cancer in the U.S.

Significant growth in the volume of AI-based cancer diagnostic tools is expected, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, where adoption rates are rising rapidly due to improved healthcare infrastructure and growing cancer cases.

Healthcare spending in North America continues to rise, with the U.S. accounting for a major portion of global oncology expenditure, focusing on the integration of AI in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

North American healthcare providers are leading the adoption of AI-powered diagnostic tools, with hospitals integrating AI solutions for enhanced cancer diagnosis, supported by government funding and reimbursement models. AI is increasingly being integrated into cancer diagnostic protocols in North American hospitals, particularly in imaging and pathology, with examples such as FDA-approved AI systems for breast cancer and AI-based prostate biopsy analysis at the University of California.





Buy a Single-User PDF of AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates, 2023

5.2 User Demographics, By User Type and Roles, 2023

5.3 Feature Analysis, by Feature Type

5.4 Cost Analysis, by Software

5.5 Integration Capabilities

5.6 Regulatory Compliance, by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

7. AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market by Component

8. AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market by Cancer Type

9. AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of AI in Cancer Diagnosis Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)