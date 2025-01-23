Sonic The Hedgehog 3 OTT Release Date: Where To Watch The Animated Adventure-Comedy Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sonic the Hedgehog 3 landed on OTT platforms this week after a record-setting stint at the box office. The update came even as the makers announced a fourth movie in the franchise - set to release in theatres on March 19, 2027. the 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was one of the highest grossing films of 2024 and even beat Mufasa: The Lion King by the Walt Company.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 OTT Release

The movie was released on Prime Video, AppleTV+, Fandango At Home this week - but only remains accessible for certain locations. Sonic 3 is also expected to join its predecessors on Paramount+ within the next two to three months.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 cast

The movie - based on the eponymous video game series - was released in theatres on December 20 and adds Keanu Reeves in the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Franchise staple Ben Schwartz returned as the voice of the title character while Jim Carrey took on a dual role as Dr Robotnik and the mad scientist's grandfather. Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter complete the Sonic 3 cast - with additional voices given by Idris Elba (Knuckles), and Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails).

| Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review: Action and emotion – Fans are loving every moment

Jeff Fowler directed the first three Sonic the Hedgehog titles and helmed the third movie from a script by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington.

'Box office hit'

The third installment of the series recently became its highest-grossing title - with more than 422 million dollars in ticket sales at the global box office. Recent reports indicate that the 'Sonic' franchise has also achieved another milestone by surpassing 1 billion dollars in the box office to date.