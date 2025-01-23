Sheikh Moza Meets President Of Royal Scientific Society Of Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met Thursday with HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Held on the margin of QF's celebration of the International Day of Education at the Qatar National Center, the meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, primarily effective methods of harnessing to address regional challenges.