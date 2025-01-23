عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sheikh Moza Meets President Of Royal Scientific Society Of Jordan


1/23/2025 8:03:01 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met Thursday with HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Held on the margin of QF's celebration of the International Day of Education at the Qatar National convention Center, the meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, primarily effective methods of harnessing technology to address regional challenges.

MENAFN23012025000063011010ID1109121932


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search