Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Anticipated To Witness Robust Growth By 2034, Reports Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Cold Agglutinin Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cold Agglutinin Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cold Agglutinin Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Report:

. The Cold Agglutinin Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In 2023, there were approximately 5.5K cases of Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) in the United States.

. About 90% of CAD cases in the US were classified as type-specific primary cases, with the remaining 10% categorized as secondary CAD.

. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of CAD prevalence cases.

. In 2023, the gender-specific cases in the US were approximately 1,800 males and 2,660 females with CAD.

. In 2023, the total CAD market size across the 7MM was estimated at USD 190 million.

. The United States accounted for the largest CAD market share, followed by Japan.

. ENJAYMO is expected to secure the largest CAD market share in the US by 2034.

. On October 4, 2024, Sanofi entered into a deal to sell ENJAYMO to Recordati for a potential $1 billion.

. The agreement included an upfront payment of $825 million for global rights to the biologic, with potential milestone payments of up to $250 million.

. ENJAYMO is a humanized monoclonal antibody that reduces the risk of hemolysis in patients with CAD.

. Emerging therapies for CAD include LNP023 (iptacopan), INCB050465 (parsaclisib), pegcetacoplan, SAR445088, and others.

. Key companies in the CAD market include Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Recordati, and others.

. The Cold Agglutinin Disease market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Overview

Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by premature destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis). Autoimmune diseases occur when one's immune system attacks healthy tissue; more specifically, CAD is a subtype of autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHAs) are clinic-pathological entities characterized by the production of autoantibodies directed against surface antigens on red blood cells (RBCs). AIHAs are generally classified as warm, cold, or mixed type, depending on the optimum temperature at which the autoantibodies bind surface antigens. In this type of disorder, red blood cells are“tagged” by antibodies and are then destroyed by other types of immune cells. The disease is termed“cold” because the antibodies are active and cause hemolysis at cold temperatures, usually 3–40C (37–390F), which is not necessarily the case in other types of autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cold Agglutinin Disease epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

. Total Cold Agglutinin Disease prevalence cases

Total Cold Agglutinin Disease diagnosed cases

. Cold Agglutinin Disease Gender-specific cases

. Cold Agglutinin Disease Type-specific cases

. Total Cold Agglutinin Disease treated cases

Cold Agglutinin Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cold Agglutinin Disease market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cold Agglutinin Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cold Agglutinin Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Therapies and Key Companies

. Iptacopan:Novartis

. Pegcetacoplan: Apellis and SOBI

. SAR445088: Sanofi

. INCB050465: Incyte

Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Strengths

. The Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) market is poised for significant growth due to increasing recognition of the disease and a growing patient population, particularly with the approval of ENJAYMO, which has a promising market share in the US.

. The presence of promising emerging therapies, such as LNP023 (iptacopan) and pegcetacoplan, offers hope for expanded treatment options, which can drive market expansion in the coming years.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Opportunities

. With the majority of CAD cases still undiagnosed or under-treated, there is a significant opportunity for new treatments to enter the market and address unmet needs in the patient population.

. As the awareness of Cold Agglutinin Disease increases globally, particularly in emerging markets like China and India, pharmaceutical companies can target these regions for market expansion, offering new opportunities for growth.

Scope of the Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Cold Agglutinin Disease Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Recordati, and others.

. Key Cold Agglutinin Disease Therapies: LNP023 (iptacopan), INCB050465 (parsaclisib), pegcetacoplan, SAR445088, and others.

. Cold Agglutinin Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Cold Agglutinin Disease current marketed and Cold Agglutinin Disease emerging therapies

. Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Dynamics: Cold Agglutinin Disease market drivers and Cold Agglutinin Disease market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Cold Agglutinin Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

