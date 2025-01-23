Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Set For Strong Growth By 2034, Predicts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DelveInsight's Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Report:

. The Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. DelveInsight analysis predicts the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) market will grow significantly at a considerable CAGR.

. Total incident cases of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer were 241,115 in 2021 across the 7MM.

. In January 2025, the FDA approved LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib) with Vectibix® (panitumumab) for treating adults with KRAS G12C-mutated mCRC, who have previously received chemotherapy.

. In January 2025, the FDA granted fast track designation to invikafusp alfa (STAR0602), a first-in-class selective dual T-cell agonist for treating metastatic colorectal cancer with high tumor mutational burden (TMB-H).

. In December 2024, the FDA approved BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) in combination with cetuximab (ERBITUX®) and mFOLFOX6 for treating mCRC with a BRAF V600E mutation.

. In April 2024, ENHERTU was approved in the US as the first tumor-agnostic HER2-directed therapy for previously treated metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors, including colorectal cancer.

. In June 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb announced US FDA accelerated approval of KRAZATI (adagrasib) in combination with cetuximab for treating KRAS G12C-mutated mCRC.

. Emerging therapies in the mCRC space include Adagrasib (MRTX849) + cetuximab, MK-4280A (favezelimab and pembrolizumab), Lynparza (olaparib) ± bevacizumab, Elunate (fruquintinib/HMPL-013), Corsela (trilaciclib), Lenvima (lenvatinib/MK-7902/E7080) + Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Modufolin (arfolitixorin), Lumakras (sotorasib) + Vectibix (panitumumab), Masitinib, Numidargistat (INCB001158), Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Keytruda (pembrolizumab) + ibrutinib, Onvansertib, RRx-001, Lenvima (lenvatinib) + pembrolizumab, Tukysa (tucatinib) ± Herceptin (trastuzumab), NT-17/GX-I7 (efineptakin Alfa) + Keytruda (pembrolizumab), BDTX-189, Magrolimab + Erbitux (cetuximab), ONCOS-102 + IMFINZI (durvalumab), and others.

. Key companies in the mCRC space include Pfizer, Sanofi, Taiho Pharma, Ono Pharma, Hutchison Medipharma, Isofol Medical, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, G1 Therapeutics, Merck, AB Science, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo/Astrazeneca, Merck/Eisai, Mirati Therapeutics, Merck, Cardiff Oncology, and others.

. The Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Overview

Metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) is an advanced stage of colorectal cancer where the disease has spread beyond the colon or rectum to other parts of the body, such as the liver or lungs. It is a challenging condition to treat, often requiring a combination of therapies, including chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy. The mCRC market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in precision medicine, novel drug approvals, and emerging therapies like Adagrasib, Lumakras, and Enhertu. With the increasing focus on personalized treatment strategies and the development of next-generation therapies, the outlook for mCRC patients is improving. Key pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer, Merck, and Bristol Myers Squibb, along with an expanding pipeline of treatments, are working towards improving survival rates and quality of life for patients with this aggressive form of cancer.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Metastatic Colorectal Cancer epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

. Total Incident Cases of CRC

. Total incident Cases of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

. Adagrasib (MRTX849) + cetuximab: Mirati Therapeutics + Merck

. MK-4280A (favezelimab and pembrolizumab): Merck

. Lynparza (olaparib) ± bevacizumab: Merck

. Elunate (fruquintinib/HMPL-013): Hutchison Medipharma

. Corsela (trilaciclib): G1 Therapeutics

. Lenvima (lenvatinib/MK-7902/E7080) + Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck/Eisai

. Modufolin (arfolitixorin): Isofol Medical

. Lumakras (sotorasib) + Vectibix (panitumumab): Amgen

. Masitinib: AB Science

. Numidargistat (INCB001158): Incyte Corporation

. Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca

. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) + ibrutinib: Merck/Janssen

. Onvansertib: Cardiff oncology

. RRx-001: EpicentRx

. Lenvima (lenvatinib) + pembrolizumab: Merck/Eisai

. Tukysa (tucatinib) ± Herceptin (trastuzumab): Seagen + Roche

. NT-17/GX-I7 (efineptakin Alfa) + Keytruda (pembrolizumab): NeoImmuneTech (Genexine) + Merck

. BDTX-189: Black Diamond Therapeutics

. Magrolimab + Erbitux (cetuximab): Gilead Sciences + Eli Lilly and Company

. ONCOS-102 + IMFINZI (durvalumab): Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research + Targovax ASA

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Strengths

. The growing approval of targeted therapies like Lumakras (sotorasib) and immunotherapies such as Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has revolutionized treatment options for mCRC, providing personalized and more effective treatment approaches, which enhance patient outcomes and survival rates.

. The shift toward precision medicine, driven by genetic testing and biomarkers, allows for more accurate identification of suitable treatments based on individual tumor profiles. This has led to improved treatment responses and a more tailored therapeutic approach for patients with mCRC.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Opportunities

. With the ongoing development of novel therapies like Adagrasib (MRTX849) + cetuximab, and combination treatments (e.g., Lenvima + Keytruda), there is significant potential for improving treatment efficacy and extending survival in mCRC patients, creating a lucrative opportunity for pharmaceutical companies.

. The approval of tumor-agnostic therapies such as Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for HER2-positive tumors opens up new avenues for treatment in colorectal cancer and other solid tumors, representing a major growth opportunity in the mCRC market.

Scope of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Companies: Pfizer, Sanofi, Taiho Pharma, Ono Pharma, Hutchison Medipharma, Isofol Medical, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, G1 Therapeutics, Merck, AB Science, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo/Astrazeneca, Merck/Eisai, Mirati Therapeutics, Merck, Cardiff Oncology, and others.

. Key Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies: Adagrasib (MRTX849) + cetuximab, MK-4280A (favezelimab and pembrolizumab), Lynparza (olaparib) ± bevacizumab, Elunate (fruquintinib/HMPL-013), Corsela (trilaciclib), Lenvima (lenvatinib/MK-7902/E7080) + Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Modufolin (arfolitixorin), Lumakras (sotorasib) + Vectibix (panitumumab), Masitinib, Numidargistat (INCB001158), Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Keytruda (pembrolizumab) + ibrutinib, Onvansertib, RRx-001, Lenvima (lenvatinib) + pembrolizumab, Tukysa (tucatinib) ± Herceptin (trastuzumab), NT-17/GX-I7 (efineptakin Alfa) + Keytruda (pembrolizumab), BDTX-189, Magrolimab + Erbitux (cetuximab), ONCOS-102 + IMFINZI (durvalumab), and others.

. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer current marketed and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer emerging therapies

. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market drivers and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

