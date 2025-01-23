Sky-High Comfort: Millennium Place Barsha Heights Launches Family-Friendly Penthouse Escape

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – Ultimate comfort waits for you at Millennium Place Barsha Heights with their exclusive offer on penthouse suites. Nestled in the heart of Dubai, Millennium Place offers a perfect blend of contemporary elegance and luxury amenities to ensure an unforgettable stay.

The Penthouse Experience

From the moment you step into the penthouse, you will be enveloped in a world of sophistication. As part of this exclusive offer, guests can enjoy:



Buffet Breakfast and Wi-Fi: A delectable breakfast spread while staying seamlessly connected with complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout your stay.

20% Discount on F&B Outlets: Enjoy seven nights of culinary experiences at Millennium Place's signature restaurants, offering an array of cuisines to suit every palate.

Early Check-In and Late Check-Out: Enjoy the convenience of early check-in from 09:00 am and extend your stay with late check-out until 04:00 pm, ensuring you get the most out of your time.

5000 Millennium Membership Points: Elevate your rewards with 5000 Millennium points, allowing you to unlock more exclusive benefits within the Millennium Hotels network. Complimentary Butler Service: Utilise our personal butler service available throughout your stay, ready to cater to your every need.

A Stay to Remember

The penthouses at Millennium Place Barsha Heights are designed for discerning travelers who seek optimal comfort and luxury. With two floors, dining spaces, elegant lounge areas, and panoramic views of the vibrant Dubai skyline, the penthouse is a celebration of relaxation.

Whether you're planning a special occasion, a luxurious family getaway, or simply wish to experience the finer things in life, this penthouse promotion ensures an extraordinary stay filled with memorable moments.