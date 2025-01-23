U19 World Cup: Trisha, Bowlers Star As India Enter Super Six With 60-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Jan 23 (IANS) G. Trisha top-scored with 49 while bowlers put in a glorious collective performance as India beat Sri Lanka by 60 runs to enter the Super Six stage of the 2025 ICC U19 T20 Women's as Group A toppers at the Bayuemas Oval here on Thursday.

Pushed to batting first in overcast conditions and on a slow wicket, Trisha stood up to hit five fours and a six in her 44-ball knock to take India to 118/9. In reply, Shabnam Shakil and Joshitha V.J. took two wickets each to reduce Sri Lanka to 26/5 in Power-play and eventually restricted them to 58/9.

Sri Lanka initially had the upper hand by taking out G. Kamalini and Sanika Chalke in quick succession to leave India at 17/2 in 4.2 overs before rain forced the game to be halted. After resumption, Trisha anchored the innings by sharing partnerships of 31 and 30 with captain Niki Prasad and Bhavika Ahire. But Sri Lanka bounced back in the second half by picking six wickets, though India managed to add 70 runs and cross the 110-run mark.

In defence of a small total, India's bowlers were on the mark from the get-go as Shabnam and Joshitha picked two wickets each, and were aided by a run-out of captain Manudi Nanayakkara to put India in the ascendancy.

From there on, the result was a foregone conclusion as Sri Lanka eventually made 58/9, with defending champions India continuing their unbeaten run in the tournament. India will now play their first Super Six game against Bangladesh at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, before facing Scotland at the same venue on January 28.

Brief scores:

India 118/9 in 20 overs (G. Trisha 49, Mithila Vinod 16; Pramudi Methsara 2-10, Limansa Thilakarathna 2-14) beat Sri Lanka 58/9 in 20 overs (Rashmika Sewwandi 15; Parunika Sisodia 2-7, Shabnam Shakil 2-9) by 60 runs