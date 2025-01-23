Automatic Pet Feeder Market Projected To Reach US$ 1.64 Billion, Driven By An Impressive CAGR Of 9.6% By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to an updated research report by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, revenue from the global Automatic Pet Feeder Market is projected to touch US$ 655.6 million in 2024 and thereafter rise at a notable CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2034. Continuous improvements are driving up sales of automatic pet feeders and increasing the appeal of these products.Modern feeders are equipped with programmable feeding schedules that allow pet owners to designate certain meal times, ensuring consistent feeding times even while they are away from home. Because of connectivity with smartphone apps, users easily adjust portions, control feeding schedules, and receive notifications from a distance. Voice command features, which are typically offered by smart home assistants including Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, add even more ease.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsOver the next ten years, the North American region is forecasted to hold a leading position. The growing number of pet owners in North America who lead busy lives and work long hours is a key factor that is boosting demand for automatic pet feeders. Additionally, the increasing number of e-Commerce platforms makes it easier and more convenient for pet owners to select from a wide range of automatic pet feeders that vary in terms of both price and features.Key Takeaways from Automatic Pet Feeder Market StudyThe global market for automatic pet feeders is approximated to reach US$ 1.64 billion by 2034-end. The market in North America is projected to generate revenue worth US$ 398.4 million by the end of 2034.East Asia is anticipated to account for 22.4% of the worldwide market share in 2024. Revenue from the sales of automatic pet feeders with 2 to 5-liter capacity is analyzed to reach US$ 611.6 million by 2034.The market in South Korea is evaluated to advance at a CAGR of 10.4% through 2034. The market in the United States is analyzed to generate a turnover of US$ 181.7 million by 2034. In 2024, the market in China is estimated to reach a size of US$ 71.8 million.“To attract more pet owners, leading companies in the automatic pet feeder market are coming up with new features, including incorporating cameras, introducing programmable feeding schedules, adding smart connections, and many more,” says Fact analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Automatic Pet Feeder Market:The Key Players in the Infant Automatic Pet Feeder Industry include DOGNESS Group; Catspad; Wireless Whiskers; Petsafe (Radio System Corporation); SureFlap Ltd.; PortionPro Rx; WOPET; CleverPet; Petwant; Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Libro Technology Co., Limited; Faroro; Petkit; Skymee; Arf Pets, Inc.; Tuya Global Inc.; Encaya Corp.; Petlibro; Xiaomi; Pet Marvel.Country-wise Insights:According to projections, the North American area would have a dominant 23.9% of the global market share for automatic pet feeders by 2024. One of the main causes of the growing demand for automatic pet feeders in North America is the growing number of pet owners who lead hectic lives and work long hours. Pet owners may now choose from a wide range of automatic pet feeders that fit their budgets and have the features they need thanks to the abundance of e-commerce platforms.How Much Demand Is There in the US for Automatic Pet Feeders?In 2024, the US is predicted to account for 44.5% of the market share in North America. Numerous Americans have busy job schedules that leave them with little time for everyday tasks like pet food. The need for automatic pet feeders is therefore always growing, and these devices are becoming more and more popular since they offer a practical substitute for those with busy schedules.By automating feeding times, automatic pet feeders ensure that pets receive consistent meals even when they are away or occupied, giving pet owners in the US peace of mind and supporting the maintenance of their pets' well-being without interfering with their schedules.Why is South Korea's adoption rate of automatic pet feeders increasing?The growing popularity of automatic pet feeders in South Korea can be attributed to the country's tech-savvy populace. One nation that is renowned for its technology advancements is South Korea, which even embraces smart devices and inventive solutions.Automatic pet feeders appeal to tech-savvy people because of their capabilities, which include real-time monitoring, customizable feeding schedules, smartphone connectivity, cameras, and more. Automatic pet feeders are widely used by South Korean consumers, who place a high value on convenience and cutting-edge technology in their daily lives.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:High Preference for 2 to 5 Liter Automatic Feeders from Pet OwnersPeople tend to favor automatic pet feeders with capacities ranging from 2 to 5 liters due to their practical capacity-to-usability ratio. Most pets typically find enough food in this size range to last them several days to a week, depending on their size and nutritional needs. It requires less maintenance because it allows owners to fill the feeder less frequently without worrying about the food going bad or the device growing too large.With the ability to accommodate small to medium-sized pets as well as some larger pets, these mid-sized feeders are more versatile. They are usually easier to clean and refill than larger versions, but they are still far more convenient than manual feeding.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automatic pet feeder market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on pet type (dogs, cats), capacity (less than 2 liters, 2 to 5 liters, above 5 liters), and distribution channel (online, offline), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Pet Grooming Products Market tends to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% by 2029. Shampoos & conditioners account for 60%, remaining fastest growing segmentsPet Sitting Services Market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% & reach a valuation US$ 3.6 Bn by 2032. 