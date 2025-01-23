Dubai Culture Welcomes High-Level Delegation from Seychelles

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – 22 January, 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) welcomed a high-level delegation from the Republic of Seychelles at its headquarters in Dubai Design District. The visit aligns with the strategic partnership between the UAE and Seychelles, and supports the objectives of the Government Experience Exchange Programme, which aims to showcase the efforts of the UAE’s government entities on a global scale, solidifying the nation’s position as a global hub for governance and development by sharing best practices across various sectors with more than 41 participating countries.

The delegation, which included H.E. Marie-Celine Zialor, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Family, and H.E. Devika Vidot, Minister of Investment, Entrepreneurship, and Industry, alongside representatives from youth councils, ministries, and experts across various sectors, met with senior leaders from Dubai Culture. Discussions explored opportunities to strengthen cultural ties, exchange expertise and knowledge, and develop collaborative cultural exchange programmes between the two sides.

During the visit, the Dubai Culture team delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the Authority’s key achievements and its role in managing over 14 strategic projects across Dubai. These efforts have placed Dubai at the forefront of global cultural and creative indices, including the Foreign Direct Investment Index in Cultural and Creative Industries, further cementing the emirate’s leadership as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The delegation also learned about Dubai Culture’s best practices in community development, entrepreneurship, and empowering youth and creative talent, as well as initiatives aimed at expanding their participation in the Authority’s projects and programmes. Such efforts aim to inspire the next generation to actively contribute to enriching Dubai’s vibrant cultural landscape.







