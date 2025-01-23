Call Centre-Cryptocurrency Racket: ED Raids Multiple Locations In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Thursday conducting raids and searches at multiple locations in West Bengal, mostly in and around Kolkata in connection with a call centre-cum-cryptocurrency racket operating from the state.

Sources aware of the development said that currently different teams of ED officials are conducting raids and search operations at different locations in and around Kolkata and each team of the agency is being escorted by the Central Armed Forces (CAPF) personnel.

Sources added that this particular racket was involved in defrauding people residing overseas under the pretext of providing them with software-related services through fake call centres and thereafter diverting the proceedings collected abroad in the form of cryptocurrency.

The raid and search operations started simultaneously at 10 different locations from 8 a.m., and at the time the report was filed, the operations by the ED officials were still on.

The locations where the ED officials are conducting raids and search operations include Ballygunge, Topsia and Picnic Garden in Kolkata, Salt Lake, Rajarhat and the Information Technology hub of Sector V in the northern outskirts of the city.

The ED officials, sources added, have recovered several incriminating documents, both paper and digital, from the locations where these raids and search operations are being conducted.

Sources added that the Kolkata-based businessman Rajesh Goenka is, especially, under the scanner of the central investigative agency officials. Thursday's operations are being conducted following complaints received from those individuals who have been defrauded following which ED started an investigation after filing an enforcement case information report (ECIR).

The sources also said that investigating officials believe that although the principal root of this racket is in West Bengal there is a high possibility that it has branches in other states, especially, those in eastern India.

The ED officials, sources said, by examining the paper and digital documents seized, are trying to ascertain the exact quantum of monetary involvement in the entire forgery.