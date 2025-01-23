Webdrive Recognized As A Sourceforge Winter 2025 Top Performer In Secure File Transfer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Logan Abbot, President of SourceForgeANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South River Technologies, a leading provider of secure file transfer and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship product, WebDrive, has been honored with the Winter 2025 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software review and comparison platform. Explore WebDrive's secure file transfer features.To earn this distinction, WebDrive received outstanding user reviews, ranking among the top 10% of the 100,000 products on SourceForge. This recognition highlights WebDrive's reliability, security, and ease of use-key features that make it a trusted solution for businesses worldwide. See WebDrive on SourceForge.Michael Ryan, CEO of South River Technologies, expressed his gratitude:“We are honored to receive the SourceForge Winter 2025 Top Performer Award. WebDrive is designed to simplify secure file access and collaboration while maintaining the highest security standards. Being recognized by both our users and SourceForge is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."________________________________________About South River TechnologiesDiscover South River Technologies , a recognized leader in secure file transfer and collaboration solutions. With a global customer base of over 30,000 companies, SRT's product lineup includes the widely trusted Titan SFTP Server and WebDrive, providing secure, efficient, and user-friendly file management. With a strong track record of innovation and a focus on customer success, SRT serves organizations in over 150 countries.About SourceForgeSourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, and software guides to help businesses find the best software for their needs and budget.

