Cycling races to shine forth in Dubai in February

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: Dubai will be agog with excitement in February as it witnesses the organization of six of the strongest international and local cycling races featuring an elite group of the most prominent male and female riders from around the globe.



All six cycling events will be held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, headlined by the UAE World Cycling Tour for men, the UAE World Cycling Tour for women, the L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France, the Spinneys Dubai 92 race, the desert race and the exclusive women’s ride at the Al Salam Cycling Championship.



Organised by BE COOL and Peloton Events with full support from Dubai Sports Council, the L’Etape Dubai 2025 – with Skoda as the title partner - will be held on February 2 from the Dubai Design District. The event will be organized for the first time in the Middle East with an aim to deliver a world-class experience, while showcasing Dubai’s exceptional capacity to host major international sporting events.



The prestigious L'Etape Dubai promises to be a landmark in the global cycling calendar offering enthusiasts a unique opportunity to kickstart their season in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.



During the L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy unmatched cycling experience passing through some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Meydan Club and the Museum of the Future.



February 2 (Sunday) will be the highlight of the event, with a 6.45am start following pre-race breakfast at the designated starting point in D3. The Race is the highly-anticipated, longer 101km route, while The Ride is the less demanding 50km option. Both routes will take riders past iconic landmarks and offer breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline and surrounding desert landscapes. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony honouring the top performers.



Setting the scene for Sunday’s racing will be the planned activity on Saturday (February 1) that will witness the Expo Village Park being transformed into an interactive Tour de France Village, while simultaneously playing host to a 20km Family Ride and Kids Race.



The actual race route and details will be announced at a press conference to be held tomorrow, (Thursday), at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council.



On February 6, Dubai will host the first stage of the UAE Women’s Tour, the only global race in the Middle East as part of the International Cycling Union’s World Tour series, which starts from the Dubai Police Officers Club and concludes at Dubai Harbour. The other three stages of the UAE Women’s World Tour will pass through the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions. This global event aims to highlight the rapid growth of women’s cycling in the region, and to enhance the position of the UAE in general and Dubai in particular as the world’s premier sports destination.



The men’s desert race will be held on February 9 in the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve area. It is the third race in the ninth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, which is held under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is organized by the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and is the largest of its kind in terms of prize money and variety of races.



The fourth race in the same championship, the women’s race, will be held on February 19. It will be the closing ceremony of the championship, which has succeeded in advancing cycling in the country, increasing the number of riders and raising their competitive levels. It has also succeeded in attracting professional athletes from inside and outside the country, from the GCC countries, to compete with Emirati cyclists and develop this Olympic sport.



The ninth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship was launched with the Sword of Honour race last month, and the Dubai Ruler’s Court race in January.



On February 21, Dubai will host the fifth stage of the UAE Tour for Men, the only global race in the Middle East within the World Tour series on the UCI agenda. It will start from the American University in Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road and reach the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.



The UAE Tour for Men will include seven diverse stages during the period from February 17 to 23, 2025, including mountain and desert tracks and modern cities, reflecting the geographical and cultural diversity of the UAE.



This event represents an exceptional opportunity to promote the unique tourist destinations in the country and highlight its advanced infrastructure that meets the highest international standards for hosting major sporting events.



The Spinneys Dubai 92 Challenge will kick off on Saturday (February 22), from Expo City Dubai. It is the most important qualifying race for the World Cycling Championships, which will be held in October in Victoria, Australia.



As many as 360 male and female athletes, representing 25 per cent of the top finishers in eleven age groups, will qualify for the grand finale. The main race will span 92 kilometres and pass through Dubai’s most prominent tourist and urban landmarks.







MENAFN23012025007179015428ID1109120316