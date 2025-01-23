Special UAE Coin With Image Of Sheikh Mohamed Now Available For Dh650 How To Get It

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Calling all coin collector - and anyone who wants to keep a unique UAE memorabilia: A special silver coin with an image of President Mohamed was issued to mark the Central Bank's (CBUAE) 50th anniversary, it was announced on Wednesday.

The coin embodies the CBUAE's achievements and how it helped shape the and sector of the country over the past five decades.

Three thousand of these coins were released, each weighing 60g. The main design features a portrait of Sheikh Mohamed, surrounded by his name in Arabic plus the phrase 'President of the United Arab Emirates'. The other side bears an illustration of the CBUAE building, along with the phrase '50 Years of the Central Bank of the UAE' on the upper and lower edges in Arabic and English, the years 1973-2023, and the nominal value of Dh50. (See the photo above.) It can be bought for Dh650 through the CBUAE's new digital service on its official website. The price includes delivery fees. Other commemorative coins are also available for purchase on the government authority's website, which can be accessed through a UAE Pass login. (Inputs from WAM)