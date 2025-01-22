IDB Launches A Techlab To Strengthen Caribbean Digital Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Inter-American Development (IDB) has inaugurated a new TechLab, an emerging laboratory hub for the Caribbean, located in Trinidad and Tobago. This initiative is designed to advance the region's digital transformation agenda, fostering innovation and long-term economic growth.

The inauguration event was led by IDB executive vice president Jordan Schwartz, who was joined by Penelope Beckles, of planning and development of Trinidad and Tobago; Hassel Bacchus, minister of digital transformation of Trinidad and Tobago; Anton Edmunds, IDB general manager for the Caribbean; and Jean-Michel Baudoin, IDB chief information officer.

The decision to establish the TechLab in Trinidad and Tobago underscores the Caribbean's growing commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology as a catalyst for economic and social development. The hub will primarily experiment with technologies such as generative artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, social robots, and drones, among others. These technologies are key for critical areas such as smart city solutions and digital inclusion.

“Technology is reshaping economies and societies, and the Caribbean has a tremendous opportunity to harness digital innovation for development,” said vice president Schwartz.“With this TechLab, we are creating a collaborative space where governments, academia, and the private sector can experiment, co-create, and implement groundbreaking solutions tailored to the region's unique challenges,” added Schwartz.

The TechLab will serve as a catalyst for public-private partnerships and capacity-building initiatives, empowering key stakeholders with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to develop and scale transformative digital projects. This initiative also advances the IDB's ONE Caribbean program , which promotes regional integration and resilience in the Caribbean through partnerships that have a wider regional impact.

“This lab represents a significant milestone for Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean's digital journey,” said senator Bacchus, minister for digital transformation, government of Trinidad and Tobago.“By creating additional opportunities to access emerging technologies, we aim to empower communities, enhance public services, and provide better solutions for our citizens,” he added.

The Trinidad and Tobago TechLab is the fourth laboratory established by the IDB, complementing existing hubs in Washington, DC, Panama, and Paraguay. The IDB is also set to launch an additional TechLab in Colombia for the Andean region, further expanding its commitment to regional digital transformation.

