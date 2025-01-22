Aus Open: Shelton Tops Sonego To Reach Second Grand Slam Semifinal

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 22 (IANS) American youngster Ben Shelton, after an entertaining win against Lorenzo Sonego on Wednesday, reached the Australian Open last four which is his second career grand slam semifinal.

The 22-year-old American, who reached the last four at his home major in 2023, is two victories from the title in Melbourne after a 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4) win at Rod Laver Arena.

Shelton is the second active American man to reach multiple major semi-finals after Frances Tiafoe, and the second active man from his nation to reach the Australian Open semis after Tommy Paul, according to ATP.

Shelton's patience from the baseline paid off in the first two sets, as the American skillfully chose his moments to unleash his lefty forehand and finish points at the net.

The highlight of the match occurred early in the second set, when Sonego saved a break point with a diving drop volley that spun back onto his side of the net. Shelton, visibly stunned, extended a handshake as Sonego basked in the applause.

While both players had several break point opportunities in the first two sets, there were no break points in the third set until Shelton lost his final service game, handing the set to his opponent.

In the fourth, it appeared as if the match was swinging in Sonego's favour, but Shelton crucially saved a break point in the sixth game to snap any shift in momentum. The 22-year-old bided his time before pouncing in the tie-break to seal victory.

The American awaits defending champion Jannik Sinner or home favourite Alex de Minaur in Friday's semifinals.

"If it's the home favourite Alex de Minaur [in the semi-finals], you guys can boo me, throw stuff at my head... I understand. If it's the No. 1 in the world (Jannik Sinner), it'll probably be the same, so I'm looking forward to it. I know I got a few in the crowd who are going to be pulling for me too," said Shelton.

Up six places to No. 14 this week in the ATP Live Rankings, Shleton could move as high as No. 5 by winning his first Grand Slam title.