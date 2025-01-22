Elon Musk Wanted Vivek Ramaswamy Out Of DOGE Due To 'Differences' Over H-1B Visas: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian-origin leader Vivek Ramaswamy pulled out of the Department of Efficiency (DOGE) due to differences with the Tesla CEO over H-1B visas, a report has suggested.

Hours after Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President, Ramaswamy announced that he would not co-head DOGE. The Tesla CEO who wanted Ramaswamy 'out' of the team over the 39-year-old entrepreneur's remarks on X regarding H-1B visas made in December last year.

| Why is Vivek Ramaswamy opting out of Donald Trump's task force 'DOGE'?

Ramaswamy's comments on X during a discussion of H-1B visas were the one 'main reason' for some Republicans getting frustrated with him, a report in Politico said.

"Venerated mediocrity over excellence”

Ramaswamy had criticised American culture, saying that tech companies hire foreign workers because the country that has“venerated mediocrity over excellence.” Ramaswamy argued in the post that American companies prioritise foreign-born engineers over native Americans due to a cultural veneration of mediocrity over excellence.

The now-viral post sparked widespread debate and garnered over 118 million views and 51,000 comments.

"They wanted him out before the tweet – but kicked him to the curb when that came out," one of the three people familiar with his departure, told the Politico.

Run for Ohio Governor

Ramaswamy is planning to announce a run for Ohio Governor next week, as reported by Politico. A person close to DOGE said Musk did not think it was feasible for him to campaign for office while working on DOGE.

Musk had made it clear that he wanted Ramaswamy out of DOGE, and the departure is seen as a testament to Musk's influence in the incoming administration, the Politico reported

Ramaswamy "just burned through the bridges and he finally burned Elon," said a Republican strategist close to Trump advisers. "Everyone wants him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of DC," the strategist told Politico. Mar-a-Lago is a luxury resort club in Palm Beach, Florida owned by Donald Trump.