Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Wishes, Inspirational Quotes And Greetings To Share On Netaji Jayanti, Parakram Diwas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Netaji Jayanti, officially known as Parakram Diwas or Parakram Divas, is being observed across India on January 23, Thursday, to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This year, it will be 128th Birth Anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Subhas Chandra Bose (1897-1945 CE) was born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. He was famously known as Netaji. Netaji was one of the prominent leaders who struggled for India's Independence from British rule. He is most famously known for building Indian National with Japanese support.

Are schools closed?

No holiday for students has been announced on the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on Thursday, January 23, in most states, including Uttar Pradesh and rkhand may remain lose, Times Now reported.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Wishes, inspirational quotes and greetings to share on Parakram Diwas

Here are some Top 15 wishes and message:

On Subhas Jayanti, let us remember his sacrifice and renew our commitment to making his dreams for India a reality. Jai Hind!Happy Parakram Diwas. Let us salute the iconic freedom fighter who showed great courage in bringing freedom to India.“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong.Happy Parakram Diwas. Let us honour and celebrate the founder of the Indian National Army.On Netaji Jayanti, may his unwavering spirit of unity and brotherhood guide us towards a future where all Indians stand together, strong and united.“Dilli Chalo (On to Delhi)!"Let us keep Netaji's legacy alive by embracing his values of self-reliance, discipline and unwavering determination on the path to success.“Tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe azadi dunga (Give me blood, and I will give you freedom)."“Men, money, and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits."“Ittehad, Etemad, Qurbani (Unity, Agreement, Sacrifice in Urdu)."“Freedom is not given – it is taken."“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."“To build a new world, we must destroy the old one."“It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom."