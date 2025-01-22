National Core Indicators Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (NCI®-IDD) State Of The Workforce 2023 REPORT RELEASE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Human Services Research Institute and The National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services releases 2023 State of the Workforce.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Human Services Research Institute (HSRI ) and The National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS ) announce the release of the final National Core Indicators State of the Workforce for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (NCI-IDD SoTW)® 2023 report. The NCI-IDD SoTW is the most comprehensive data on IDD provider agencies and the Direct Support Professional (DSP) workforce across the nation and is a pivotal tool in combatting the workforce crisis.

Each year, NCI®-IDD staff, along with participating state developmental disabilities agencies, administer the State of the Workforce survey (SoTW). The NCI-IDD SoTW collects data from providers regarding DSP retention, turnover, pay rates, and benefits. Provider agencies surveyed offer services and supports to adults (aged 18 and over) with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The goal of the survey is to help states examine workforce challenges, identify areas for further investigation, and develop quality improvement strategies.

Report highlights:

For the 2023 survey year, 3,934 provider agencies responded, representing 325,501 DSPs in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The data for 2023 suggest some positive trends for the state of the IDD DSP workforce.

For example:

. Across the nation, the median hourly wage for DSPs was $17.20 which is almost a dollar-and-a-quarter increase from the median hourly wage of $15.98 in 2022.

. The weighted average turnover ratio was 39.7% and of those 24 states that also conducted the NCI-IDD State of the Workforce in 2022 survey, 17 states demonstrated a decrease in turnover ratio.

. On average, 38.1% of agencies report they turned away or stopped accepting referrals due to staffing issues, down from 49.7% in 2022.

The release of the 2023 State of the Workforce Survey data marks an opportunity for state developmental disabilities agencies, advocates, policy makers, and researchers to continue to work together to determine the best strategies to address the DSP workforce crisis and improve supports.

For 2023 NCI State of the Workforce Survey® Data-At-A-Glance:



