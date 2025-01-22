(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Aristocrat GamingTM Begins Expanded Launch of NFL-Themed Slot Machine Franchise with 13-Casino Event in Puerto Rico

The all-new Triple Score by Aristocrat Gaming will be the first title in the NFL Slots franchise to launch beyond the U.S., and the company marked the game-changing event with a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration on January 22 at Casino del Mar in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

NFL Triple Score is now available on gaming floors alongside Jackpot del Encanto , a program featuring select slot machines in participating casinos across the Island. In this program, prizes increase as more players participate, with a progressive jackpot starting at $20,000. The game is showcased on the MarsXTM Portrait cabinet and is modeled after the wildly successful Bao Zhu Zhao FuTM game family. It incorporates the best features of other NFL-themed games, including the "pick your team, play your team" customization option, complete with 32-team graphics, symbols, and NFL game footage.

"This launch is a major step forward in continuing our successful partnership with the NFL," said Craig Toner, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "The NFL has immense popularity globally with fans all across the world, and we are thrilled to now bring the game to a broader stage. We look forward to seeing the excitement from players in Puerto Rico and continuing the success our award-winning NFL portfolio has seen in North America."

Following the Puerto Rico launch, Aristocrat Gaming anticipates bringing the NFL Slots franchise to markets across greater Latin America and Europe.

