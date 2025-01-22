Greg Sobo Named World's Eminent Leader In Injury Law, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder & CEO, Sobo & Sobo LLP

Gregory Sobo, Esq., Founder and CEO of Sobo & Sobo, was named“World's Eminent Leader in Injury Law, 2024" by global review organization World Leaders.

- Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder & CEO of Sobo & Sobo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greg Sobo , Esq., Founder and CEO of Sobo & Sobo LLP, has been named the“World's Eminent Leader in Injury Law” for 2024 by World Leaders, a global organization recognizing exceptional achievement and leadership across industries. This prestigious award celebrates Mr. Sobo's remarkable career, innovative legal strategies, and dedication to justice.

“This honor reflects the tireless work of all of the Sobo team members over the past 20 years,” said Greg Sobo.“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented team to help innocent, injured victims."

Greg Sobo's career spans more than 20 years, during which he has established himself as a leading figure in personal injury law . He has managed a diverse range of cases, including motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, trip and falls, and construction accidents. His ability to secure significant settlements and verdicts for clients has made him a trusted advocate for injury victims across the country.

Sobo & Sobo LLP was founded in Middletown, New York, more than 50 years ago. Initially a small local practice with one attorney, the firm has grown into one of the nation's leading personal injury law firms. Its reputation for compassion and excellence has enabled expansion into New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Ohio. Greg Sobo's leadership and vision have been instrumental in this success, ensuring the firm remains dedicated to helping injured individuals rebuild their lives.

Greg Sobo graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University College of Law, where he served as Executive Editor of the Syracuse Law Review. His work was published and cited by the Supreme Court of Massachusetts, highlighting his exceptional legal acumen. Before attending law school, Sobo was a decorated athlete, competing as an NCAA Division I diving champion and was one of the 10 best divers in the country in 1996.

Throughout his legal career, Sobo has been recognized as one of the nation's top prospective trial attorneys by the National Institute for Trial Advocacy. He has handled numerous mediations, arbitrations, and jury trials, consistently achieving favorable outcomes for his clients.

The title of“World's Eminent Leader in Injury Law” is awarded by World Leaders, an organization known for recognizing outstanding professionals worldwide. Their rigorous selection process considers candidates' achievements, influence, and contributions within their fields. Greg Sobo's groundbreaking work in personal injury law and his leadership at Sobo & Sobo LLP made him the unanimous choice for this honor.

“Greg Sobo exemplifies excellence in the legal profession,” said a representative from World Leaders.“His innovative strategies and client-focused approach have set a global standard for injury law.”

Community engagement is central to Sobo & Sobo LLP's mission. The firm actively supports local charities, sponsors events, and educates the public about legal rights. This outreach reflects their deep connection to the communities they serve.

With offices across multiple states and a commitment to innovation, Sobo & Sobo LLP continues to advance the field of personal injury law. Greg Sobo remains focused on expanding access to justice and delivering exceptional legal representation to every client.“Our work is far from over, and I'm excited for what lies ahead,” Greg said.

About Sobo & Sobo LLP

Sobo & Sobo LLP, founded in 1969 in Middletown, New York, is one of the nation's leading personal injury law firms. With offices across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Ohio, the firm specializes in cases involving car accidents, slip and falls, trip and falls, construction accidents, and more. Guided by principles of compassion and integrity, Sobo & Sobo LLP is dedicated to helping clients rebuild their lives after injuries.

For more information, visit .

About World Leaders

World Leaders is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and contributions in their fields. Through a rigorous selection process, World Leaders identifies individuals whose work makes a lasting impact on their industries and communities.

