Presidents Of Ukraine, Serbia Discuss EU Integration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to discuss European Union integration.

Zelensky shared the details of their meeting on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"I met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. We are grateful to Serbia for its humanitarian and assistance to our state. We discussed our integration into the European Union, which is a common goal for both our countries," the President emphasized.

He added that a lasting and sustainable peace must be supported by strong security guarantees.

"The position of our state remains unchanged: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelensky stated.

As previously reported, President Zelensky also held discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on military aid to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia.