Presidents Of Ukraine, Serbia Discuss EU Integration
Date
1/22/2025 7:14:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to discuss European Union integration.
Zelensky shared the details of their meeting on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
"I met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. We are grateful to Serbia for its humanitarian and financial assistance to our state. We discussed our integration into the European Union, which is a common goal for both our countries," the President emphasized.
He added that a lasting and sustainable peace must be supported by strong security guarantees.
"The position of our state remains unchanged: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelensky stated.
Read also: Zelensky discusses investments
in Ukraine
's defense industry wit
h Netherlands
P
As previously reported, President Zelensky also held discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on military aid to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia.
MENAFN22012025000193011044ID1109119741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.