War Update: 103 Clashes On Frontline, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 22, The Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 103 battles with the Russian invaders on the frontline, 55 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , sharing operational information at 22:00 on Wednesday, January 22, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 103 combat engagements. The Russian invaders carried out two missile and 18 on Ukrainian territory, using four missiles and 29 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy deployed 852 kamikaze drones and conducted over 4,000 artillery shellings targeting our positions and civilian areas," the statement reads.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy conducted seven assaults near Lozova, Zahryzove, and Petropavlivka. The Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces launched 10 assaults near Pershotravneve, Novoserhiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmyne, Zelenyi Hai, Zarichne, Yampolivka, and in the Serebrianskyi Forest. One engagement is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector , two battles near Chasiv Yar are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces attacked 13 times, focusing their efforts near Toretsk. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy attempted 55 assaults near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Leontovychi, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, and towards Yantarne, Promin, and Zelene. Seven engagements are still underway.

The Russian forces also carried out airstrikes using bombs and unguided missiles on areas near Sukhyi Yar, Kostiantynivka, Zelene Pole, and Hrodivka. Over 200 occupiers were eliminated in this direction, including 102 irreversibly. Additionally, 13 vehicles, three UAV antennas, a satellite communication system, and a motorcycle were destroyed, while a cannon and three enemy vehicles were significantly damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attacked five times near Kostiantynopil and Vremivka. Four engagements were concluded, with one still ongoing. Airstrikes targeted Temyrivka, Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, and Rozdolne.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Kursk sector, the Ukrainian forces successfully conducted operations, fending off nine assaults. The enemy launched 15 airstrikes using 20 guided bombs and carried out 327 artillery strikes.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions on the Kharkiv, Siversk, Orikhiv, and Huliaipole fronts.

“Today we commend the efforts of the 425th Skala Separate Assault Regiment, the 25th Sicheslav Separate Airborne Brigade, the 68th Separate Jager Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, the 14th Operational Brigade named after Ivan Bohun, the 108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, and the 124th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, which inflicted significant losses on the enemy in both manpower and equipment,” the General Staff concluded.