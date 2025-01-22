Argentina’S Agroindustrial Exports Surge 26.4% In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Consejo Agroindustrial Argentino (CAA) reported a significant increase in Argentina's agroindustrial exports for 2024. The sector exported $46.171 billion from January to December, marking a 26.4% rise compared to the previous year.



This growth demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of Argentina's agricultural sector. December 2024 saw exports reach $3.550 billion, a 35.2% increase from December 2023.



The soybean complex led the export growth, with revenues rising 42.3% to $19.066 billion. Corn exports also showed positive momentum, growing by 13.4% to $7.087 billion. The wheat complex experienced the most dramatic growth, surging 102.9% to $2.574 billion.



Improved weather conditions played a crucial role in boosting agricultural production. The 2024/25 cycle saw cereal and oilseed production reach 131.7 million tons, a 4% increase from the previous cycle.



This upturn helped offset the severe drought that affected production in 2023. The Argentine government implemented policies to simplify trade procedures and reduce bureaucracy.







These measures facilitated export growth and improved the sector's competitiveness. The country successfully opened 70 new markets for its agricultural products, expanding export opportunities.



China remained the primary destination for Argentine agroindustrial exports in 2024. The European Union , Brazil, Vietnam, and India rounded out the top five export markets. This diverse range of destinations highlights the global demand for Argentine agricultural products.

Argentina's Agroindustrial Export Performance

Despite the overall positive performance, the sector faced challenges. International prices for various primary products decreased during the year, affecting total export values.



Analysts project a slight decrease in export value for 2025, estimating around $44.820 billion. The Argentine agroindustrial sector demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2024.



It overcame previous challenges and capitalized on favorable conditions. The sector will need to navigate potential price fluctuations and market dynamics to maintain its strong export performance in the coming years.



This export growth underscores the importance of Argentina's agricultural sector to the national economy. It contributes significantly to GDP and tax revenues. The sector's ability to adapt to changing market conditions and overcome environmental challenges bodes well for its future prospects.

