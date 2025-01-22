Statement From The Independent Medical Alliance On Speaker Johnson Announcing Intentions To Investigate Last Minute Fauci Pardon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the statement from Lynne Kristensen, spokesperson for the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) formerly the FLCCC Alliance, in response to Speaker Mike Johnson's comments today that he intends to investigate the last-minute pardon of Anthony Fauci.

"The last-minute pardon of Anthony Fauci further shatters the trust Americans once had in their healthcare institutions. We look forward to discovering what acts by Anthony Fauci this pardon is intended to cover-up.

"This pardon of Fauci raises even more suspicions about the government actions surrounding COVID-19. For example:



Why did Joe Biden issue Dr. Fauci a blanket pardon, if in fact, he's done nothing wrong, as he has maintained.

Why did Dr. Fauci formally accept the pardon, if in fact, he's done nothing wrong. Why did the pardon date back to 2014? What exactly was going on with gain-of-function research and mRNA back then?

"This pardon cannot wash away the fact that Anthony Fauci led the ivory-tower medical establishment in a shameful COVID response which served as a wake-up call to front-line doctors across the globe. Our goal is to ensure this never happens again."

