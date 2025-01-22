Snak Club Launches Hot Onestm Honey Roasted Nuts For A Hot Take On Swicy Snacks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The two new products were first showcased in October at the NACS 2024 show. Inspired by the growing "swicy" trend, the Honey Roasted Tangy Chili Peanuts are the perfect blend of mild heat and sweet honey for a flavor-packed snack no one will be able to resist. For those looking for a little more heat, the Honey Roasted Smoky Sweet Cashews come in at a medium heat level inspired by the Los Calientes Verde hot sauce featured on the Hot OnesTM interview show.

"It's hard to ignore how big sweet & spicy are getting," said Katie Lilly, Chief Marketing Officer of Century Snacks. "Hot honey was the number one flavor trend in 2024 and continues to grow going into 2025. We just knew it would be perfect to blend that sweet heat with the Hot OnesTM hot sauces."

"We've been delivering spicy snacks to Hot Ones fans in partnership with Snak Club over the past year, and the demand continues to grow," said Melanie Baker, Director of Marketing at First We Feast. "The new hot Honey Roasted offerings are perfect for balancing the Hot Ones heat we're known for and craveable sweetness."

The launch will be supported with a robust social media plan, including influencers paid and organic social in partnership with First We FeastTM, the studio behind the Hot OnesTM Show. Both brands together boast over 6M followers combined on social media platforms.

Snak Club x Hot OnesTM Honey Roasted Tangy Chili Peanuts and Smoky Sweet Cashews are available at select retailers nationwide and online via Amazon. Peanuts are available in 2.75oz, 6oz and 14oz sizes, and Cashews are available in 2.5oz and 6oz sizes.

About Century Snacks and Snak Club:

Century Snacks started in 1982 with one humble roaster and the simple belief that snacks should be both healthy and tasty. Since then, Century Snacks and its flagship brand Snak ClubTM has been creating high quality snack nuts, trail mixes, gummy candy, and now chocolates that are bursting with high quality ingredients and flavor. To learn more, please visit or .

About First We FeastTM:

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones TM, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show" on truTV, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

About Insignia Capital Group:

Insignia Capital Group is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building world-class companies in the consumer and business services sectors. We partner with company founders and their teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential.

