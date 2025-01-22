The Thermal Club Announces VIP Packages, Hotel And Travel Partnerships For Inaugural INDYCAR Grand Prix, March 21-23

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Thermal Club founder Tim RogersTHERMAL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Thermal Club , one of the world's most cutting-edge private motorsports facilities, is set to raise the excitement of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix, taking place March 21-23. A limited number of exclusive 3-day VIP passes are now available. Secure yours today at .The VIP package includes exclusive access to a private viewing area above the South Pit Lane, offering a prime vantage point to witness the on-track action. This covered seating area features full bar service and snacks, ensuring an elevated race-day experience.In addition, the package also includes exclusive entry to the Motorsports Village, where guests can enjoy offerings from hosted food trucks, premium restrooms, reserved parking, and convenient shuttle service. Additionally, VIP guests gain Paddock access for an up-close look at behind-the-scenes INDYCAR action. For larger groups, premium packages in The Thermal Club's VIP Suites are available, accommodating between 12 and 48 guests.The Thermal Club is excited to announce exclusive hotel and travel partnerships with Agua Caliente Resort & Casinos and Desert Jet, offering race fans an all-inclusive motorsport experience. ACE Club members at Agua Caliente Casino can enjoy 15% off General Admission passes. Special room rates are available by calling Agua Caliente at 760-202-2122.Guests who purchase tickets for the race and are staying at Agua Caliente during race weekend will also receive complimentary shuttle service to and from the hotel, located in Rancho Mirage, CA. Desert Jet will offer discounted flights for attendees flying in for the race (use code DJCGP when booking at ).“The Thermal Club Grand Prix will be one of the most unique events on the INDYCAR circuit, and these VIP packages and partnerships will make it even more unforgettable for fans,” said Thermal Club founder Tim Rogers.“We can't wait to welcome motorsport enthusiasts, members, and guests to this extraordinary community for an incredible experience.”The Thermal Club Grand Prix will feature the biggest names in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including 2024 series champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing), two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren), and top championship finishers Colton Herta (Andretti Global), Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power (Team Penske). Follow The Thermal Club on Facebook and Instagram for updates, announcements, and exclusive content.***About The Thermal ClubLocated at 61980 Tyler Street, Thermal, CA 92274, in the heart of the Coachella Valley, The Thermal Club redefines luxury living with its world-class motorsport circuits, opulent residences, top-notch culinary experiences, and wellness amenities. A one-of-a-kind-destination where thrills meets relaxation, The Thermal Club is designed to enhance every aspect of the motorsport lifestyle. For more information, visit .About the NTT INDYCAR SERIESThe NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series. It features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including three-time and reigning series champion Alex Palou, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Will Power and two-time and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses.The 2025 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDYCAR, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit .###

