J&K Cabinet Sub-Committee Reviews Reservation Policy
Date
1/22/2025 3:13:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid mounting discontent regarding the allocation of government jobs under revised reservation rules, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Reservation Policy held a key meeting on Wednesday.
Chaired by Minister for Health, Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Education, Sakeena Itoo, the discussion centered on addressing concerns raised by aspirants and stakeholders across Jammu and Kashmir.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Sub-committee examined the grievances and issues raised by a section of aspirants and students on different aspects of existing reservation policy. The committee also discussed the existing reservation policy and evaluated several aspects of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmad Rana (member of Sub-committee); Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sanjeev Verma; Secretary Law, Achal Sethi and representatives from General Administration Department also participated in the meeting.
Pertinently, the cabinet Sub-committee was constituted by the government last month to look into grievances projected by several sections of aspirants against the existing reservation rules sub-committee will submit its report to the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.
Read Also
'70% of Population, 30% of Opportunities': J&K Students Intensify Reservation Protest
'NC Govt Resorting To Policies That Divide Youth': Mehbooba On Reservations In J&K
The committee has been tasked with reviewing the policy and recommending changes, if necessary, to address these concerns. In addition to the Sub-Committee's efforts, the matter is also under consideration in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, where a legal challenge to the revised reservation rules is pending.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22012025000215011059ID1109119312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.