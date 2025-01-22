J&K Cabinet Sub-Committee Reviews Reservation Policy

Chaired by for Health, Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Education, Sakeena Itoo, the discussion centered on addressing concerns raised by aspirants and stakeholders across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Sub-committee examined the grievances and issues raised by a section of aspirants and students on different aspects of existing reservation policy. The committee also discussed the existing reservation policy and evaluated several aspects of it.

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmad Rana (member of Sub-committee); Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sanjeev Verma; Secretary Law, Achal Sethi and representatives from General Administration Department also participated in the meeting.

Pertinently, the cabinet Sub-committee was constituted by the government last month to look into grievances projected by several sections of aspirants against the existing reservation rules sub-committee will submit its report to the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing the policy and recommending changes, if necessary, to address these concerns. In addition to the Sub-Committee's efforts, the matter is also under consideration in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, where a legal challenge to the revised reservation rules is pending.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now