Trump To Russia: Stop Ukraine War Now Or Face Sanctions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- US President Donald on Wednesday warned Russia he would slap new curbs on it if Moscow abstains from halting the war on Ukraine and seek a deal to stop the three-year hostilities.

Trump, on his account on "Truth Social," urged with whom he had "a very good relationship" to stop "this absurd war immediately."

He warned that if a settlement is not reached soon, he will be compelled to enforce strong sanctions and tariffs on Russian exports to the US and "partnership countries."

It can be done either with the hard way or the easy way, he said, noting that no more human souls should be wasted.

Trump who has freshly assumed office has been already issuing a flurry of executive orders and his firm language toward Putin appears to be starkly different from his rhetoric toward the Russian leader during his first term in office. (end)

amm







