Banks Will Suspend Operations In Observance Of Al-Isra & Al-Mi'raj Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Association announced that local banks will suspend operations on Thursday, January 30, in observance of the anniversary of Al-Isra and Al-Mi'raj.

Sheikha Alissa, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Kuwait Banking Association, stated in a press release on Wednesday that this day is considered an official holiday. She indicated that banks will resume operations on Sunday, February 2, based on the circular issued by the Central of Kuwait regarding this matter. The Council of Ministers, in its weekly meeting held on January 14, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister, decided to suspend work in all ministries, government agencies, and public institutions on Thursday, January 30, in recognition of the anniversary of Al-Isra and Al-Mi'raj, making it an official holiday, with regular work resuming on Sunday, February 2. (end) onm