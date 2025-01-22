Yeebo Declares A Special Dividend Of HKD1.8 Per Share Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2025 - Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited (“Yeebo” or the“Company”, stock code: 259, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the“Group”) announced that the board of directors of the Company (the“Board”) resolved to declare a special dividend of HKD1.8 per share today.

The Board declared a special dividend following the Group's disposal of 127,578,590 shares of Nantong Jianghai (stock code: 002484), representing approximately 15% of Nantong Jianghai's issued shares. After the transaction, Yeebo stays on as a strategic shareholder with a substantial 13.81% stake and continues confidence in Nantong Jianghai's robust growth prospects. As at 22 January 2025, the closing price of Nantong Jianghai was RMB26.77 per share, and the market value of the Group's interest in Nantong Jianghai was approximately RMB3.1 billion.

The disposal generated net proceeds of approximately HK$2.2 billion, which will enhance Yeebo's financial strength and catalyze further business expansion and development. The special dividend will be payable on or around 24 February 2025, to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 12 February 2025.

Mr. Douglas Fang, Chairman of Yeebo , said,“We are delighted to announce the completion of this transaction and the distribution of a special dividend to our shareholders. This reaffirms our dedication to value creation and the commitment to rewarding our shareholders for their ongoing support. By maintaining a strategic stake in Nantong Jianghai, we anticipate continued benefits from its future growth, delivering even greater rewards to our shareholders.

“We will also use some of the proceeds to further develop our core business. Over the past 18 months, we have also expanded into the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and AI compute, making significant strides in this emerging high-growth area. This advancement will drive future growth and long-term development.”





MENAFN22012025003551001712ID1109119089