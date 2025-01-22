Stratus Surfaces Celebrates The Opening Of Its Kansas City Area Showroom And Slab Gallery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Stratus Surfaces is pleased to announce the opening of its showroom and slab in Lenexa, Kansas.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stratus Surfaces is pleased to announce the opening of its showroom and slab gallery in Lenexa, Kansas. Located at 17343 College Blvd. Lenexa, KS 66219, this location will cater to residential and commercial markets in Kansas City and beyond.Stratus Surfaces proudly offers a wide range of Premium Natural Stone , StratusQuartz, and StratusPorcelainTM slabs. More than just a wholesale distributor, Stratus Surfaces is a trusted partner in crafting exceptional spaces. The company's unwavering commitment to quality and dedication to excellence extends to every aspect of the customer's experience.The Lenexa showroom and slab gallery are open six days a week, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM Monday through Friday and 9:00 AM-1:00 PM Saturday. Customer walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.About Stratus SurfacesStratus Surfaces is a leading provider of elegant countertop surface solutions, offering a comprehensive selection of Premium Natural Stone, StratusQuartz, and StratusPorcelainTM slabs. The company is committed to providing an effortless customer experience and partners with fabricators, homeowners, designers, and builders to create extraordinary spaces.

Stratus Surfaces

...

Marketing

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.