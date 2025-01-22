Jordanian, Egyptian Senators Discuss Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 22 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez met on Wednesday with Hazem Omar, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Egyptian Senate, to discuss Jordanian-Egyptian relations and the pressing challenges in the region.Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation across various fields to serve the interests of their nations.They also called for an end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, urging the international community to ensure Israel implements the Gaza ceasefire agreement, withdraws completely from Gaza, and halts escalation in the West Bank.The discussions extended to the situation in Syria, affirming support for the unity of Syria its people, territory, security, and stability and opposing Israeli aggression. They highlighted the need for Israel to withdraw from Syrian territories occupied after the regime of Bashar al-Assad collapsed.Both leaders stressed the importance of intensified efforts and Arab coordination to establish a unified stance against threats to regional security and sovereignty, enabling the Arab nation to confront any challenges to its stability.