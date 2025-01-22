Delayed Compliance Stalls 70% Of Nutraceutical Firms - Green Jeeva Launches B2B E-Commerce Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The nutraceutical faces significant challenges in maintaining compliance, with over 70% of businesses reporting delays due to incomplete or inaccessible documentation, according to industry insights. To address this issue, Green Jeeva has launched an enhanced B2B platform designed to streamline procurement processes and simplify compliance management for businesses in nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, food and beverage, and personal care sectors.Addressing Procurement and Compliance ChallengesThe platform offers businesses access to an extensive catalog of over 1,400 raw ingredients, along with tools to manage regulatory requirements more efficiently. By providing real-time access to compliance documentation and simplifying bulk ordering, the platform supports businesses in navigating increasingly complex supply chain and compliance scenarios.Key features include:Centralized Compliance Access: Download Certificates of Analysis (CoA), Organic, Kosher, and Halal certifications in real time, reducing delays in documentation retrieval.Diverse Ingredient Catalog: Explore a wide range of ingredients, including probiotics, enzymes, herbal extracts, and organic powders.Streamlined Ordering Processes: Simplify procurement for bulk and commercial quantities through a user-friendly interface.Free Product Samples: Businesses can request samples to assess quality before committing to large-scale orders.A Practical Solution for the IndustryIncreasing regulatory demands have amplified the need for businesses to adapt their procurement processes to ensure efficiency and compliance. The platform enables companies to overcome these challenges while focusing on their core operations.Commitment to QualityGreen Jeeva adheres to strict quality standards, holding certifications that reflect its dedication to excellence:FSSC 22000 for food safety management.Membership in the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) for compliance in animal nutrition products.Ecovadis Certification for sustainable business practices.Industry Insight“Our goal is to simplify the way businesses access high-quality ingredients ,” said Deepka Jena, CEO of Green Jeeva.“With this new e-commerce platform, we are not only making it easier to place orders, but we are also providing full transparency into product quality and compliance. We're excited to help our customers save time, increase efficiency, and streamline their procurement processes.”Green Jeeva remains focused on simplifying ingredient sourcing while ensuring compliance with industry regulations. The platform is designed to address the needs of businesses seeking efficient procurement processes and reliable access to regulatory documentation, supporting both new and returning customers in managing their operations effectively.Learn MoreTo explore how this platform supports businesses in managing procurement and compliance, visit Green Jeeva's E-Commerce PlatformAbout Green JeevaGreen Jeeva supplies high-quality dietary and herbal ingredients to businesses worldwide, focusing on transparency, compliance, and sustainability. Its extensive product catalog supports diverse industries, including nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and personal care.For media inquiries, please contact:Deepak JenaCEO, Green JeevaEmail: ...Phone: +1(833)-870-2350Website:

