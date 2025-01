RCI Announces Acquisition Of Metro Detroit's Flight Club

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., commented: "This is an exciting acquisition, fits in well with our other high-end clubs with restaurants in major cities, and is the first club purchase since the recent launch of our 5-Year 'Back to Basics' Capital Allocation Plan. Flight Club is a well-established business that should benefit from our marketing, purchasing and systems know-how."

The two-story, 10,000-square foot establishment is located at 29709 Michigan Avenue, Inkster, MI. Established in 1997 and recently renovated, Flight Club features upscale entertainment, a Corvette sports car that descends from the ceiling, valet parking, easy access to and from major freeways, and a five-star kitchen.

Flight Club is open weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., Saturday 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 a. m., and Sunday 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Visit or

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars-restaurants. See all of our brands at .

