Clearwell Group Completes Successful Recapitalization Of Steadfast Alliance

Clearwell Group announces its recapitalization of Steadfast Alliance, a leading provider of commercial landscape and related environmental services in Florida.

- Ryan Cortner, Partner, Clearwell GroupTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clearwell Group , a Tampa-based family office, is pleased to announce its recapitalization of Steadfast Alliance , a leading provider of commercial landscape maintenance and installation services and related environmental services in Florida.“We are thrilled to welcome Steadfast Alliance to the Clearwell family,” said Ryan Cortner, Partner at Clearwell Group.“Steadfast's emphasis on outstanding service and its commitment to excellence align perfectly with our investment philosophy. John Faulkner has a tremendous track record in the landscape industry, and we look forward to supporting Steadfast's growth in the next stage of its success under John's leadership.”Founded in 2019, Steadfast provides landscape maintenance and installation, irrigation design and installation, and environmental services such as wetlands conservation to commercial customers in the greater Tampa Bay region. Steadfast's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has helped them grow to become one of the largest commercial landscape businesses in Florida.“Our partnership with Clearwell Group marks an exciting new chapter for Steadfast Alliance,” said John Faulkner, President of Steadfast Alliance.“Clearwell's resources and expertise will allow us to continue to scale while maintaining the high standards of service and professionalism our clients expect. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that this collaboration will drive continued success.”Steadfast Alliance will continue to be led by John Faulkner and the company's existing management team, who will continue to own a significant stake in the business. Clearwell Group led the recapitalization of Steadfast with support from Centerfield Capital and First Merchants Bank.About Steadfast AllianceHeadquartered in San Antonio, FL, Steadfast Alliance is a leading provider of commercial landscape maintenance and installation services across Florida. The business was founded in 2019 and has become one of the fastest-growing landscape service providers in the state due to its emphasis on exceptional customer service and comprehensive service offerings to its commercial customers.About Clearwell GroupClearwell Group is a family office based in Tampa, Florida. The goal of Clearwell Group's direct investment effort is to build a family of businesses continuing the legacies started by great family entrepreneurs. Our principals have over 50 years of investment experience covering hundreds of individual investments in dozens of industries. We welcome family businesses into our family and are committed to building lasting, well-capitalized, meaningful businesses, and brands. Clearwell Group makes control and meaningful minority investments in companies located in the southeastern United States with a focus on the state of Florida.Financial criteria for our investments is as follows:Buyouts: $2M+ EBITDAReal Estate: Tax-Efficient DevelopmentIndustries of particular interest include manufacturing, business services, environmental services, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution, among others. We work with exceptional, entrepreneurial-minded management teams with a vision for growth. We welcome family businesses into our family and are committed to building lasting, well-capitalized, meaningful businesses and brands.

