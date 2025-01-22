From Failing Grades To Straight A's The ALS Association Releases State Advocacy Report Cards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The State Report Cards assign letter grades to each state to measure progress on several key policy priorities essential to making ALS a livable for everyone, everywhere. These include:



Appropriations supporting ALS clinics and care services

Legislation ensuring access to affordable Medigap insurance plans

Reforms to the insurance prior authorization process to reduce unnecessary delays and denials

Elimination of harmful step-therapy or fail-first requirements for people living with ALS Legislation addressing unfair copay accumulator adjustment programs

"Governors and state legislators all have the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their constituents living with ALS by enacting public policies designed to help make ALS livable until we can cure it," said Alex Meixner, VP of state policy at the ALS Association. "These report cards not only shine a light on the good work that's already taken place in many states but also serve as a call to action to do more. By working together, we can ensure that all people living with ALS have access to the care and support they need.

Among the top-scoring states is New York, the only state to earn straight A's, along with Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, which achieved a B average or better. On the other end of the scale, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming earned a D average or worse and need improvement.

The ALS Association remains optimistic that the 2025 legislative sessions provide an opportunity for all states to improve their standing and strengthen their commitment to improving the lives of people living with ALS. The Association's goal of making ALS a livable disease-and ultimately finding a cure-requires bold policy action at every level of government. The ALS Association stands ready to work with lawmakers to deliver real, measurable outcomes for those affected.

"The good news is that whether a state is leading the pack, last on the list, or somewhere in between, there's always room to improve," Meixner added. "With continued advocacy and collaboration, we can drive policies that help make ALS livable and support the search for a cure."

Find out how your state ranks and sign up to become an advocate.

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at .

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. The disease is always fatal, usually within five years of diagnosis. Few treatment options exist, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.

